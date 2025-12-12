How This Content Creator Uncovers Etsy’s Most Giftable Finds
There’s a big difference between giving a gift and really giving a gift. We all know the feeling: something bought quickly just to check a box versus something chosen because it feels like the person it’s meant for. That intentional, personalized spark is exactly what creator Alexa Lumley looks for — and exactly why Etsy has become her go-to for discovering gifts that feel thoughtful, meaningful, and deeply personal.
For Lumley, shopping on Etsy isn’t a routine scroll — it’s a moment of connection. “What draws me to Etsy is the thrill of discovery,” she says. “I never feel like I’m just shopping; I feel like I’m getting a peek into someone’s passion — their craft, their story, their point of view.”
For Lumley, shopping on Etsy isn’t a routine scroll — it’s a moment of connection. “What draws me to Etsy is the thrill of discovery,” she says. “I never feel like I’m just shopping; I feel like I’m getting a peek into someone’s passion — their craft, their story, their point of view.”
That look into a maker’s world is what keeps her coming back. She’s drawn to pieces that feel thoughtful and personal — the kind of gift that feels like it was meant for someone in particular. “There’s something so satisfying about finding a piece you didn’t expect, but instantly know it’s the one.”
When she’s in gifting mode, Lumley approaches Etsy with equal parts intuition and strategy. She always starts with her “favorite shops” list, but she loves letting the platform lead her somewhere unexpected. Her number-one tip? Use the “similar items on Etsy” section at the bottom of every listing. “Some of my absolute favorite pieces have come from scrolling there,” she says. “The less rigid I am, the better the finds.” It’s her secret to uncovering gifts she never could’ve searched for directly — especially the ones that end up meaning the most.
That gift-driven mindset came through clearly when Lumley recently chose presents for her loved ones this holiday: a luxuriously cozy handmade sweater for her mother, an incredible linen tablecloth for her sister, and a handmade ceramic spoon rest painted with 'Mediocre Chef'— a cheeky little nod that instantly reminded her of her best friend. "It was exactly her sense of humor," she says. They’re the kinds of gifts that make people say, Wait, where did you find this? — which, for Lumley, is the whole point.
Her gifting philosophy mirrors her approach to personal style. “I’m a very visual person,” she explains. Thoughtful photography and cohesive styling help her understand a maker’s intention — something she values deeply when choosing pieces for others. And when she’s unsure, she returns to the mood boards she builds for herself. “If a piece fits the overall vibe, I know I’ll love it long-term. If it doesn’t, it’s usually a reminder that I’m looking at an impulse buy.”
Still, her favorite finds are always the unexpected ones, like a recent discovery — a baguette candle so realistic it made her think of a friend who loves to host dinner parties as much as she loves good food.
This Etsy magic is what keeps Lumley returning to the platform for gifting again and again: it bridges the gap between wanting to give something nice and wanting to give something thoughtful. It’s where craft becomes connection and discoverability is mixed with soul. “When a piece feels so specific to someone you love, it makes the discovery feel even more special.”