Experts Say Your Gut Instinct Is Real, Stop Second Guessing It

Since that incident, Jade has never ignored her gut instinct. “I'm probably overly cautious, but you never can be too careful,” she adds. “It's a learned reaction.” Women all over the world will relate to Jade’s story and for many, intuition is part of the toolkit they rely on every day to stay safe. 1 in 4 women women have been raped or assaulted in England and Wales. In America, it’s estimated to be 1 in 5 . A recent study published by Epowar, a women’s safety organisation, shows that 47% of women in the UK spend money on services and products to keep them safe. For example, that study also found that £420 is spent by the average woman on taxis (rather than taking public transport or walking), and other money and time go to therapy, self defence classes and rape alarms. Women invest in all of these things for good reason, but often when they recount occasions that they “had a bad feeling”, they are called into question. “Are you sure he wasn’t just walking by? How do you know you weren’t being paranoid?” people ask, making women doubt themselves.