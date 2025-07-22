Why People Are Swapping Vapes For Cigarettes Despite The Risks

It’s a damning reality, but one that isn’t seeming to impress itself on people, who truly believe cigarettes have helped them. Jenny*, 27, who lives in London, thinks vapes made her “way more addicted to nicotine” compared with when she socially smoked cigarettes, having been an on and off smoker since her teenage years. Like Ellie, she would vape at any given opportunity at home or out of the house. Jenny began to notice she was becoming short of breath at the gym. Though aware of the risks attached to cigarettes, she’s found it easier to have periods where she completely stops smoking compared with when she vaped. At the start of this year, Jenny decided to quit for two and a half months. Now that it’s festival season, she wants to socially smoke again. But the kicker for her though, is cigarettes haven’t become a daily habit like vaping grew to be. “I see it now as a treat,” says Jenny. “Switching back to cigarettes has given me a better relationship with my smoking. I've seen friends who never touched cigs now be in a complete state of panic and distress when they lose their Lost Marys. It's insane. The fact we can do it anywhere, just makes it far too accessible.” And while it’s less of a concern than the health side of things, Jenny adds: “You look impossibly unchic having a vape”.