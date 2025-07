Why People Are Swapping Vapes For Cigarettes Despite The Risks

Mistrust of vapes, in the UK at least, seemed to gain momentum in some circles when the disposable vape ban came into effect in June this year. Lewis*, 31, from London, previously smoked, quit, started to vape, then decided to switch back in line with the ban. “It seemed like a good moment to finally kick the habit,” he says. “Plus a lot of my friends used this arbitrary date too, so there was strength in numbers.” When socialising, Lewis says he needs something to “break up” the night. “The pub setting is the most challenging, with the combination of beer, friends, and outdoor space. It’s just too tempting, and I saw the occasional fag as a much less unhealthy and expensive than chugging three to four vapes a week.” Although he too knows the risks of cigarettes, he found quitting in the past easy so isn’t worried about that side of things. “I much prefer vaping. It's tastier, doesn't make your clothes smell, and for me it’s much more addictive, so I'm not concerned I'll become a full-time smoker as I genuinely don't like it as much,” says Lewis. Since smoking cigarettes, Lewis says his “vape cravings” have lessened and that he’s barely thought about them. “I know the science says vaping is less harmful, however there are still a lot of unknowns, especially related to heavy metals, microplastics, and the long term effects. Most people aren’t chain-smoking one after another. So for me, it’s definitely a ‘healthier’ choice considering that I smoke much less than I vaped.” Currently, he smokes five to 10 cigarettes a week and plans to keep an eye on it so the habit doesn’t grow. He’s also considered snus (a smokeless tobacco people place under their lip), but that doesn’t always react well with him.