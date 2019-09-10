Skip navigation!
Dua Lipa's Newest Gig Is All About Freedom
by
Samantha Sasso
Body
Trump & FDA Move To Ban Flavored E-Cigs After Vaping-Related Deaths
by
Erika W. Smith
Body
This Common Gynecological Procedure May Lead To Orgasm Loss
by
Erika W. Smith
Body
If Your Vulva Is Tingling, This Might Be Why
by
Erika W. Smith
Body
What It Means That Kim Kardashian Tested Positive For Lupus Antibodies
Molly Longman
10 Sep 2019
Body
I’ve Been In A Medical Research Group Since I Was A Baby
My umbilical cord is in a deep freeze somewhere in Bristol, along with my placenta, nail and hair clippings, baby teeth, blood, urine and saliva. My whole
by
Emma North
Celebrity Beauty
Did Brad Pitt Just Update The Couple Tattoo He Shares With Angeli...
Brad Pitt is officially back in the spotlight — and very busy. After wrapping up the press tour for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in… H
by
Samantha Sasso
Body
These Images Of Beautiful Bald Women Prove That Our Hair Does Not...
September is International Alopecia Awareness month. To mark the occasion, 26-year-old Nichola McAvoy, the founder of Ally, an app that helps unite people
by
Eni Subair
Pop Culture
Naomi Osaka's Gesture After Besting Coco Gauff At U.S. Open Will ...
The U.S. Open match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff was amazing, though it was the post-match sportsmanship between the two that captured everyone’s h
by
Alexis Reliford
Body
Do You Really Need To Be Using Butt Skin Care
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Body
These Photos Celebrate The Beauty Of Postpartum Bodies
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Dr Jen Gunter is Taking Down The Patriarchy, One Vagina At A Time
Dr Jen Gunter lets the F-word fly as easily as she does the words “vagina” and “vulva”, anatomical terms she deliberately included
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Celebrity Beauty
Taylor Swift Talks Self-Love & Says Fans Don’t Need To “Look Like...
Taylor Swift wants you to know that you don’t need that Facetune app or Snapchat filter in your digital life. Hours after the release of her highly-antic
by
Alejandra Salazar
Body
What To Do If You Forget To Pack The Pill For Your Holiday
We've all been there. Arrived at a hotel, hostel or Airbnb, started to unpack and then discovered you've forgotten something: the pill. If this h
by
Eni Subair
US News
First Death Linked To Vaping Reported Amid Escalating Illness
On Friday, US public health officials announced that they are investigating 193 cases this summer of a mysterious, vaping-related respiratory illness which
by
Sarah Midkiff
Fitness
5 Exercises A Personal Trainer Wishes You Would Skip
by
Christine Richmond
Fitness
Try These Apps & You Might Actually Like Running
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
What It Really Means When A Food Is "Keto
In 2018, “keto” was the top trending diet on Google, so it's no surprise that many health brands are now marketing packaged snacks with wo
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
14 Self-Tanners That Won't Send Your Skin Into Panic Mode
by
Samantha Sasso
Work & Money
£583 Extra A Month – How The Hidden Costs Of Being Disabled...
How would you manage if you suddenly had to shell out an extra £583 a month on top of everything else you were already planning to spend this month? You?
by
Jess Commons
Women's Health News
The Truth About Restoring Your Vaginal pH
I never fell asleep in my school chemistry class, but I may as well have. I zoned out and doodled the whole time. But I might have paid more attention if m
by
Molly Longman
Beauty
Chrissy Teigen Got Armpit Botox To Stop Sweating — Here's How It ...
Chrissy Teigen isn't one to shy away from sharing on social media — not even when it comes to her sweaty armpits. Last night, the model and entrepre
by
aimee simeon
Body
Just How Bad Is Vaping For Your Health
The year is 2019, and it's suddenly cool to carry around a device that looks like a USB flash drive and heats up a cocktail of nicotine and chemicals
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Dismay & Disbelief As Weight Watchers Launches Weight-Loss App Fo...
Yesterday, WW (formerly Weight Watchers) announced the launch of a new program called Kurbo by WW, aimed at children and teenagers. (The company changed it
by
Erika W. Smith
Women's Health News
Scientists Are Coming Up With A Chlamydia Vaccine
There are so many things to worry about these days, and getting chlamydia is one of them. But scientists are doing their best to take that worry off our pl
by
Molly Longman
Health Trends
Can You Take CBD If You're Trying To Get Pregnant
Acupuncture. Hypnosis. Essential oils. Meditation. Diet cleanses. When you're trying to get pregnant, there's no shortage of holistic treatments
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Can You Hack Your Body Clock To Become A Morning Person? I Tried ...
It’s a running joke among family and friends that I am not a morning person. Speaking to me before 8am comes with a health warning, and my boyfriend know
by
Jenny Stallard
Body Positivity
Why You Won't See Any More Airbrushed Photos Of Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil has revealed that she won't be approving any more airbrushed photos of herself, even in promotional materials for The Good Place. Sharin
by
Nick Levine
Wellness
Can Chlorophyll Water Give You Energy, Clear Your Skin, & Save Th...
First there was Whole Foods’ “regrettable asparagus water,” which became the butt of late-night talk show jokes. Then there was celery juice, which K
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
How To Deal With This Uncomfortable Sweating Situation
No matter how “sweat-wicking” or “quick-drying” a high-end pair of workout leggings claim to be, sometimes you leave a workout wond
by
Cory Stieg
Mental Health Awareness
Can Microdosing Psychedelic Mushrooms Curb Your Anxiety
At a time when many people regularly take CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis, to manage their anxiety, it comes at no surprise that we'
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Living In The Mediterranean Gave Me A New (Healthier) Relationshi...
A couple of months after moving to Athens, Greece, in 2018, I had a realisation: I was always the most drunken person at any social event. “Hahaha, y
by
Jessica Bateman
Shopping
The Best Bras For Small-Chested Women
by
Ellen Hoffman
Diet & Nutrition
Food Combining Is The Newest Pinterest-Popular Diet — Does It Work
From peanut butter and cheese sandwiches to tuna fish and fruit punch, we all have our weird food-combining quirks. But for some people, determining what c
by
Cory Stieg
