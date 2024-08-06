I Used The Ordinary’s First Body Lotion Down To The Last Drop, It’s That Good

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Until recently, I didn’t have a body care routine. I know. That’s odd for someone whose job requires testing the latest scrubs, serums and lotions. But laziness (and the thought of having to pull on my clothes with Olympian-level dexterity as not to get my sticky limbs trapped in them) always got the better of me. Save for shower gel, of course, I’ve been more happy to ditch body care entirely. This summer, though, two of my favourite affordable skincare brands have made their first proper foray into the body category, and they’ve managed to convince me otherwise.
The first is The Inkey List. Its Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Stick, £15, (particularly excellent on dry, cracked feet) has become so popular that the brand has fought to keep it in stock. Now, though, it’s The Ordinary’s time in the spotlight and today it launches three new products: a body emulsion, body serum and a body lotion.
Just like the brand’s collection of serums and moisturisers, the price points are accessible (nothing exceeds the £15 mark), and the three new products boast the same ingredients that make its facial skincare so effective. Think exfoliating salicylic acid, hydration-boosting niacinamide and natural moisturising factors like urea, which is great for dry skin.
In a bid to give the same level of care to my body as I do my face, I put all three products through their paces for just over two months. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to step up your body routine this summer and beyond.
First up, the Natural Moisturising Factors + Inulin Body Lotion. I’ll start by saying that if you want your body care to smell like a tropical beach holiday and to look cute on your dressing table, this isn’t for you. But if you want something that’s fragrance free, effective and easy to use (the pump is a saviour for slippery hands) you’ll love this. I’m in the latter camp. In fact, I’ve gone from using hardly any body lotion at all to draining this for the last few drops — it’s that good.
The star ingredients inside this body lotion are natural moisturising factors, often referred to as NMFs. Without sounding like a biology lecturer, NMFs are substances that are already found in our skin, like moisturising ceramides and repairing peptides. Changes in weather or using harsh soaps and detergents, for example, often mean that our NMF reserves can run low — but that’s where skincare comes in.
In this body lotion, there are a number of NMFs, but the two that stand out are allantoin (you’ll often find this in lots of Korean skincare products for its ability to lock in moisture and make skin appear plump and glowy), and urea, which softens and smoothes dry skin — perfect for scaly legs like mine. Alongside those natural moisturising factors is a lesser known ingredient called inulin. To better understand its skincare benefits, I spoke to Dr Ellie Rashid, consultant dermatologist and pro medical director of Klira. “Inulin is a natural prebiotic found in plants like chicory root,” she explained. “It’s a humectant [so it draws in moisture] that boosts the skin’s tolerance and maintains its natural defences.” Dr Rashid said that by feeding our microbiome (the “good” bacteria on the skin’s surface) inulin helps maintain healthy, hydrated and balanced skin. Because of how it protects the skin’s microbiome, it could also help keep acne at bay, said Dr Rashid.
So, does it work? I love how moisturising this is without being sticky or greasy. The main reason why I’ve avoided body care in the past is because creams take so long to rub in and absorb, but this lotion is milky and lightweight; it takes all of a minute for me to moisturise my legs and I can pull on my clothes quickly. One pump alleviates the itchy, dry skin on my shins instantly but I’ve noticed the most difference on my thighs, which used to erupt in spots and ingrown hairs after shaving. I can only assume that keeping my microbiome in check is helping to stave them off.
I judge a good product by what I do with it when it’s on its last legs, and this one is perched upside down on my bathroom sink so that I can get every last bit out. If you consider buying one thing from the new range, make it this.
Next up, the Niacinamide 5% Face and Body Emulsion. I’ve seen niacinamide in countless face serums and moisturisers, but rarely body care. That said, the skin on our bodies is simply an extension of the skin on our faces, so niacinamide just makes sense — and there are multiple body benefits. “Niacinamide, otherwise known as nicotinamide, is a form of vitamin B3,” said Dr Rashid. It’s an antioxidant, so it protects skin against environmental aggressors such as pollution. “Niacinamide is important for cell repair and supports the skin’s overall health,” added Dr Rashid. “By improving the skin barrier, enhancing moisture retention, and reducing inflammation, niacinamide helps to improve the texture of skin.”
This does exactly that. I’ve found that it’s most beneficial on my neck and chest, where I tend to get clusters of painful breakouts, particularly in hot weather when I’m sweating more and I’ve upped my sunscreen application. Mostly, though, I use it as a hand serum; it has a featherlight texture that’s a little thinner than the body lotion. I’m never patient enough for hand creams to absorb properly, which leaves greasy fingerprints all over my laptop and phone screen. This? It sinks in quickly and makes my dry, rough hands feel brand new. So much so it has become a staple on my desk and I use it multiple times a day — even on my lips when I don’t have a lip balm to hand, considering that it’s multi-use.
Lastly, The Ordinary has introduced an exfoliating body serum into the mix, and the top ingredient is a very gentle concentration of 0.5% salicylic acid. Dr Rashid told me that salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid (or BHA), which can penetrate the lipid layers of the skin, allowing it to unclog pores. This makes salicylic acid effective for targeting acne, especially blackheads and whiteheads. “Once inside the pores, it can dissolve skin debris and helps reduce red, inflamed bumps on the skin,” said Dr Rashid.
As someone with hormonal acne, I’m a huge fan of salicylic acid in skincare, but my exfoliating toners and serums all feature a larger percentage of the stuff — usually 2%. Dermatologists have told me that this is an effective concentration for treating breakouts, so I was sceptical that 0.5% would make much of a difference.
In all honesty, I’ve not seen a significant enough change in my body breakouts, but I have noticed that the rough skin just above my elbows — also known as keratosis pilaris or KP — has lessened since using this daily. I do have another gripe, though: It’s very watery. I’d say this is more like a body toner than a serum, and I have to apply it while leaning over my bath mat to avoid spillage. For this reason, I find it easier to splash the product onto a cotton pad and to swipe it all over my arms, chest and back, but I can’t shake the feeling that this is wasteful. If The Ordinary is listening, I’d love for this formula to be just a tad thicker — and stronger.
For me, it's clear: The £13.80 body lotion is the real star of the show, and when I’m done with it, I’ll certainly stock up on another. Like the brand’s recent lip balm and barrier repair serum, I have a feeling it’ll become an overnight success. You can shop this — and the rest of the body care — at The Ordinary’s website from today.