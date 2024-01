To that end, the skin on our bodies tends to have a number of needs, and in some ways, they differ from the face. Hot showers, heavily perfumed shower gels and drying vigorously with towels can all make skin dry and irritated, which is why most dermatologists will recommend using a body serum or lotion post-shower. Body care is especially beneficial if you have a skin condition such as eczema psoriasis or acne , says consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto . Those with body acne will do well with a salicylic acid -based body wash, for example, which will penetrate the skin on a deeper level to break up the mixture of oil and dead skin cells before they can clog pores and form a breakout. Salicylic acid (as well as AHAs like glycolic acid and lactic acid ) is also great for keratosis pilaris , or “chicken skin”, says consultant dermatologist Dr Sharon Belmo . This presents as rough, bumpy patches of skin that often resemble goosebumps.