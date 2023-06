I’m A Derm With Chronic Acne & Here’s The Skin Advice I’d Give My Younger Self

When I started my medical training, I recognised that I could empathise with patients having problems with their skin. My aim is to catch acne before it creates long-term physical damage in the form of scarring, or psychological damage due to deteriorating mental health . It’s one of the reasons it was imperative to have psychological support at my clinic, Self London Psychodermatology is an emerging practice welcomed by many dermatologists around the world. It can address unhelpful thoughts when it comes to your skin and help you put strategies in place that allow you to manage your skin concerns in your day-to-day life. I understand, however, that not everyone will have access to psychodermatology, so my advice is to speak to your primary care doctor as soon as possible if you feel your skin is affecting your mental health. They will be best placed to find you the support you need.