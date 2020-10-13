Benzoyl Peroxide Is The Ingredient Skin Experts Swear By For Treating Spots

"Benzoyl peroxide has drying properties, which means that it can be irritating to those with sensitive skin," says Dr Fabusiwa. You're likely to notice dryness and flaking, but this is normal. "For those prone to irritation, it’s best to use lower strengths of this ingredient and to ensure the skin is well moisturised in the morning," adds Dr Fabusiwa. "The peroxide element may also lead to an unwanted bleaching effect. To combat this, try and apply the benzoyl peroxide specifically to the problem areas and avoid getting it elsewhere." Dr Fabusiwa adds that as benzoyl peroxide is anti-inflammatory by nature, it improves skin for all, and is suitable for all skin tones.