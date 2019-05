All of which sounds great. But how does it compare in terms of results? Is it really safe? And would industry experts recommend or refute this digital-savvy approach to skin? D'Souza assures Dermatica users that the drugs prescribed have been tested via hundreds of independent trials and have been proven safe and effective. Dr Anjali Mahto , consultant dermatologist and author of The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide To Great Skin , adds that there are pros and cons. "Pros include convenience and improved access. Cons are that there is no ability to touch or properly see the skin for complex diagnoses where you would need to examine the whole skin." Often, dermatologists will employ tools such as microscopes for closer inspection, for example. Dermatica does mention that the site is for "minor to moderate skin complaints" andshort-term conditions", so for that reason, we would recommend visiting your GP or a dermatologist for information on moles or other abnormalities, and if the condition of your skin is causing you to worry. If you do choose to visit a dermatologist in person rather than online, it pays to check that they are properly qualified by searching their name on the General Medical Council register.