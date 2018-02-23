Then there are all these masks and creams that guarantee to instantly brighten/lift/tone/give you the complexion of a prepubescent Miranda Kerr. "If it promises an instant effect, it may well deliver that," said Dr. Jack, "but the effect will be superficial." Any kind of peel-off mask that 'removes blackheads' does so by removing sebaceous filaments, which your skin will simply replenish within a few days, and takes a layer of vellus hair off with it. Anything that 'imparts an instant glow' might brighten your skin, but only through slight exfoliation or light-reflecting particles. As for anything that claims to 'lift', well, remember your old friend Isaac Newton and his apple and put that one back on the shelf. That’s not to say instant means bad – I personally love a sheet mask, and Dr. Jack said they were good, too – it’s just that any instant effect product should be the cherry on top of your skincare routine, not the cornerstone.