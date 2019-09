Your first port of call should be SPF. According to Dr. Justine Hextall, dermatologist at the Harley Medical Group , UV exposure increases significantly at 30,000 feet, and if you're a frequent flyer, Dr. Kluk explains that it could impact your skin health if repeated over many years, especially alongside a disrupted skincare routine and disturbed sleep. So if your foundation or tinted moisturiser boasts SPF 30 or higher, it's another win for your skin. The only major con of wearing makeup, mainly when flying long-haul, is not getting the benefits of hydrating moisturisers, masks or retinoids if you’ve brought them on board. Dr. Sam suggests that removing makeup with micellar water like Bioderma's Sensibio H2O, £5 , is better than nothing, especially if you're going to sleep. That way, your skin gets a chance to drink up lost moisture while you catch those Zs.