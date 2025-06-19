Blurring Is The New Matte — & It’s Summer’s Softest Makeup Trend

But if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that trends come, go…and find a way of coming back again. Sure enough, one word has been popping up everywhere in beauty launches lately: Blur. It’s not quite matte, but not quite glowy, either. The blurred makeup trend occupies an interesting place between dualities, which seems to be striking a chord these days. It delivers all the luminosity of dewy makeup with the diffused velvetiness of ultra-matte glam.