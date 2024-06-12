Here’s What Rhode’s Pocket Blush Looks Like On R29 Editors

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Let’s play a word association game. If I say, summer makeup trend, you say…sun-kissed blush? And if you’re going for that specific, natural-looking flush, one face likely comes to mind: Hailey Bieber. The model and entrepreneur has managed to deliver glazed skin and tinted lips with her product assortment for namesake beauty brand Rhode — and for the latest launch, she’s bottled the secret sauce to her signature beachy beauty look. World, meet Pocket Blush.
Available in six shades ranging from baby pink to earthy terracotta, Pocket Blush is a stick-cream formula that delivers a pop of colour alongside hydrating skin benefits with peptides (a Rhode favourite ingredient that’s also featured in the bestselling lip treatments) and tamanu oil. Retailing for £24 each (or £130 for all six), the buzzy blushes were teased weeks ago in a recent GRWM on Bieber’s YouTube channel, and naturally we had to see what the hype was all about. As with past Rhode drops, we can only anticipate that these will sell like hotcakes, so be sure to preorder your favorite Pocket Blush shade(s) early prior to their official launch on the 20th June. And without further ado, here’s what our team of editors had to say about Rhode’s latest foray into makeup.
“These days, I can barely keep up with all the new and notable blush launches, but when Rhode announced it was unveiling a lineup of cream blushes, I stopped what I was doing and immediately scoped out the shades. I landed on Sleepy Girl (a rosy mauve) and Toasted Teddy, a rich terracotta. The texture is creamy and blendable, but with a sheer, satiny finish that glides on beautifully. I adore cream blushes, but don’t love when they are super greasy and glowy since I’m oily and very acne-prone. I’m also in love with the packaging, which is the most adorable little pod. The pigmentation is off the charts, and one dot on each cheek is enough to deliver a flush of color. I also dabbed the stick onto my lips for a blurred effect. For £24, they’re certainly not inexpensive, but more affordable than other luxury blush sticks. (The tiny sticks pack a surprising amount of product.) All in all, if Rhode was looking to bottle the iconic sun-kissed blush look Hailey is so known for, I’d say mission definitely accomplished.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I’ll be honest — I wasn’t sure how Rhode’s foray into blush was going to go. There are hundreds of amazing blushes out on the market, how could they compete? I’m happy to report Hailey Bieber came to play and these Pocket Blushes are so, so good. The formula is exactly what I look for in a cream blush: goes on smooth, delivers a ton of pigment, blends nicely into my skin and gives me a natural flush (not too dewy and not too matte). I love the shade “Sleepy Girl,” a perfect pinky mauve. The packaging is pretty cute, too!” — Sara Tan, Beauty Director
“My makeup bag is filled to bursting with blush. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush; Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint; Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Powder Blush. That’s just a handful, so when Rhode’s Pocket Blush landed on my desk, I knew that it needed to be impressive enough to make the cut. I want punchy pigment, excellent staying power, easy blendability, and for it to not break me out (lots of cream blush does).
Shades Piggy (a baby pink) and Freckle (peachy pink) swayed me, and I didn’t expect them to be so pigmented; it was a pleasant surprise! For a subtle tint, you only need a dab, but I like a generous swipe for a sun-kissed effect. The shade Piggy lends a beautiful pink flush — like Hailey’s makeup in this viral selfie — but the peachier Freckle is my go-to on no-makeup makeup days. I simply swipe it onto my cheeks, eyelids, lips, nose and forehead, blend haphazardly and leave the house; Often, there’s no need for mascara or anything else because it makes me look so awake.
I touch my face constantly but once this cream settles into the skin, it transforms into a soft, powder finish that’s pretty impossible to ruin. Having put it to the test for over a week, I can confirm that it’s durable enough to survive London’s sweaty Tube network — and not much does. Lastly, I’ve seen lots of people compare this blush to Westman Atelier’s Blush Stick, £44. While the actual product itself appears similar, I much prefer Rhode. It’s a little less heavy on my acne-prone skin and it doesn’t clog my pores. At 5.3 grams, there’s less in the tube compared to Westman Atelier’s (6 grams), but it’s exactly half the price — and well worth it!” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director