Here’s What Rhode’s Pocket Blush Looks Like On R29 Editors

“I’ll be honest — I wasn’t sure how Rhode’s foray into blush was going to go. There are hundreds of amazing blushes out on the market, how could they compete? I’m happy to report Hailey Bieber came to play and these Pocket Blushes are so, so good. The formula is exactly what I look for in a cream blush: goes on smooth, delivers a ton of pigment, blends nicely into my skin and gives me a natural flush (not too dewy and not too matte). I love the shade “Sleepy Girl,” a perfect pinky mauve. The packaging is pretty cute, too!” — Sara Tan, Beauty Director