Think of peptides as a veritable skincare lucky dip. Whatever the concern, most likely, there’s a peptide for that. You can choose something plumping, brightening, hydrating – or all three, if you fancy. Personally, I like a booster serum best, because trying to find one product that does everything your skin might want and has your desired peptide cocktail might be a tall order, but if you prefer to keep your routine more streamlined, go for one of those multitaskers.