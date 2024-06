Here’s What Rhode’s Pocket Blush Looks Like On R29 Editors

“These days, I can barely keep up with all the new and notable blush launches — but when Rhode announced it was unveiling a lineup of cream blushes, I stopped what I was doing and immediately scoped out the shades. I landed on Sleepy Girl (a rosy mauve) and Toasted Teddy , a rich terracotta. The texture is creamy and blendable, but with a sheer, satiny finish that glides on beautifully. I adore cream blushes, but don’t love when they are super greasy and glowy since I’m oily and very acne-prone. I’m also in love with the packaging, which is the most adorable little pod. The pigmentation is off the charts, and one dot on each cheek is enough to deliver a flush of color. I also dabbed the stick onto my lips for a blurred effect. For $24, they’re certainly not inexpensive – but more affordable than other luxury blush sticks. (The tiny sticks pack a surprising amount of product.) All in all, if Rhode was looking to bottle the iconic sunkissed blush look Hailey is so known for, I’d say mission definitely accomplished.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer