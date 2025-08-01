Celebrity MUA Ash K Holm Curated The Ipsy Box Of Our Dreams
Even if you’re not following Ash K Holm (and if not, go do that here before you keep reading), you’ve definitely seen her work. She’s the glam mastermind behind some of the most iconic beauty looks on Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, and most recently, Lindsay Lohan. (Yes, all the Freakier Friday press tour looks that have the internet in a chokehold? That’s Holm.)
And while having the Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist on speed dial is something we can only dream of, we’re now one step closer to experiencing her magic touch firsthand — thanks to IPSY. ICYMI: Hold joined the beauty subscription service as Chief Celebrity Makeup Artist over two years ago, and now she’s curated her very own Icon Box — a quarterly upgrade that gives new and existing IPSY members an assortment of her true kit staples.
“One of the most memorable experiences of curating this box was getting to handpick products that I genuinely love to use on myself and my clients,” Holm tells Refinery29. “It was such a trip down memory lane to think about the different looks that came from using each of these products on my clients, and it really brought a lot to the experience.”
As for what’s inside? Holm’s edit includes eight full-size (!) products, with a total value of up to $350 — all for $65. This month’s lineup includes a mix of makeup, skincare, and hair care inspired directly by her A-list clientele. “I’ve spent my career helping my clients feel confident and radiant, and the product assortment for this box is really influenced by what I know works best, as well as what’s simple to incorporate into your routine,” she explains. “Products like the Kevyn Aucoin Neo Blush, or the Makeup by Mario Soft Glow Highlighter, are really intuitive to play with to get the red carpet results that my clients are known for.”
Other standout picks? The Patrick Ta Major Dimension II Rose Eyeshadow Palette (which retails for $70 on its own), Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Amika Superfruit Star Lightweight Hair Styling Oil, and RMS UnCoverup Concealer — plus even more IYKYK hero products.
The limited-edition Icon Box won’t be around for long, so if you’ve been thinking about an IPSY membership, Holm’s exclusive set might just be your sign from the universe. “As a MUA, I’m so intentional about everything I put in my kit, so to be able to share that with a broader audience is really exciting,” Holm adds. “I love that this box is such a great way to give IPSY members that opportunity, while also making pro-level artistry accessible.”
