The Ordinary’s Lash Curl Finisher Is So Good, I’m Ready To Quit Mascara
If I lost my makeup bag today, the first thing I’d replace would be my mascara. Even a single slick makes me feel awake and ready to take on the day. It’s why my R29 Beauty Innovator Awards roundup always includes one. In 2024, it was the L’Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara, and while I won’t reveal this year’s winner just yet, you can bet it’s even better. But my favorite skincare brand, The Ordinary, might have just convinced me to quit mascara altogether thanks to its latest launch: the Lash Curl Finisher.
What does The Ordinary’s Lash Curl Finisher do, and what are the benefits?
The Ordinary’s Lash Curl Finisher is a clear, waterless gel designed to coat every lash, even the tiny ones in the corners, lifting and holding your curl for longer. If your lashes tend to fall flat after curling, think of this as invisible scaffolding. Not only does it help to keep your curl in place, but it also gives lashes a natural, glossy finish, like you’re wearing mascara — all without smudges or flakes.
A handful of clever ingredients make it all work. Without getting too technical, you’ll find non-irritating polymers — or film formers — like butylene, ethylene, and dimethicone copolymers, all approved for use around the eyes. They help the gel cling to lashes, provide all-day support for curls, and keep lashes flexible and comfortable, rather than brittle or caked in product.
Beyond the film formers, you’ll also spot ingredients that have become staples in your skincare routine. Squalane softens and conditions lash hairs and the surrounding skin, while glycerin deeply moisturizes. Though the main effect is cosmetic, mimicking the effects of an expensive lash lift or luxury mascara, it also doubles as a lash treatment.
How do you use The Ordinary’s Lash Curl Finisher, and is it any good?
I use the Lash Curl Finisher just like mascara. First, I curl my lashes with my trusty Shiseido Eyelash Curler (an imperative step, according to The Ordinary), then I apply it in coats. But make no mistake: this isn’t like the clear mascaras of the ’00s that did nothing but make lashes feel rock hard. This actually makes them look thicker thanks to the lustrous sheen it leaves behind. It’s not quite a wet look, but it’s not invisible, either. If you touch your lashes, they feel slightly tacky before drying — and it’s this texture that keeps them upright, like your curled lashes are preserved (in a gentle way).
You might’ve seen the Vaseline lash lift hack on TikTok, where people use petroleum jelly instead of mascara for a no-makeup lash look. I’ve tried it myself, and it works well, but because Vaseline is so soft, it keeps lashes almost wet. The Ordinary’s Lash Curl Finisher, on the other hand, dries down, making it more transfer-proof than petroleum jelly.
The curved brush also makes it easier to capture each lash, and I’m convinced that both the shape and thickness of the wand give my curls an extra boost, keeping them perky. Honestly, a couple of coats of this is infinitely better at thickening my lashes than a single coat of mascara. Of course, I have dark lashes, so I’m not exactly certain how it would perform on blondes or redheads, but the product does make them appear darker — like I’m wearing black mascara.
My lashes stay curled — with a very slight drop, as is natural — until I remove the product at the end of the day. I just use a cleansing balm, but micellar water or a foaming cleanser works just as well, since the product doesn’t need much effort to dissolve — nothing like the scrubbing mascara can require.
While The Ordinary doesn’t specifically recommend this use, I run the wand through my brows, too, and it works just as brilliantly as a brow gel, keeping my thick hairs perfectly in place.
Where can I buy The Ordinary’s Lash Curl Finisher?
If you ask me, a serial mascara collector, The Ordinary’s Lash Curl Finisher is a steal at $9.90 — and my new no-makeup makeup obsession. It’s available today, December 9, on The Ordinary’s website and in standalone stores.
