The Very Best Beauty Products Of 2024

“Do you remember when, upon the release of her new haircare line Cécred, Beyoncé shared her wash day routine (and her long, real hair) and the internet lost it? Well, I’ve used Cécred’s products ever since that fateful day. Sure, I could be accused of being biased (yes, I’m Beyhive) but these are truly, honestly great hair products that smell so good. I wear weaves, extensions and braids all year round (before you say it, my hair, don’t care!) and Cécred’s clarifying shampoo has been vital to clean my hair and scalp after I’ve taken my hair out of braids I’ve kept in for too long. My scalp always feels cleansed but not dry afterwards. I tend to go in with Cécred’s deep conditioner, which has great slip, allowing me to work through any remaining tangles quickly and without pain. Listen, I still don’t enjoy detangling my hair, so a shampoo and conditioner combo that cuts my wash day in half is essential for me and my sanity.” — L'Oréal Blackett, Unbothered Editor