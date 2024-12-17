Sephora’s CEO On The State of Beauty In 2025

When I think of my most formative beauty memories, a few things come to mind: Stealing swipes of lipstick from my mom’s bathroom, donating my hair as a teenager (and then three more times after that), and the first time I walked out of a Sephora holding a black-and-white striped shopping bag.
I’ll never forget feeling like the most glamorous, confident version of myself leaving the store. (I still have my first-ever purchase: A long-discontinued shade of Urban Decay’s Deluxe Eyeshadow in a groovy, '70s-inspired packaging. I haven’t used it anywhere near my eyes in years, but can’t bear to part with it.) As I eventually established a career in beauty media, Sephora always held a special place in my heart. For me, Sephora was where I discovered my favorite products that marked my biggest milestones: The Stila twist-up glosses I gleefully swiped on in middle school, and receiving my first “grown-up” fragrance, Marc Jacobs Daisy.
And even as the beauty retail landscape shifts faster than the refresh of an FYP, Sephora is still among the most coveted doors any brand could enter. The retailer’s highly-anticipated sales never fail to generate buzz (not to mention, get people genuinely excited about a beauty haul), and in a post-pandemic world, it’s a shining example of the appeal of the in-store experience. (At any given time, my local Sephora store is packed full of shoppers of all ages eagerly swatching products and navigating the aisles with hawk-like focus.)
We don’t know what beauty will look like in 2025, but we recently got the opportunity to speak to Sephora’s CEO, Artemis Patrick, the next best thing to a crystal ball. The Iranian-born beauty powerhouse has been at Sephora since 2006, leading the charge to innovations like spotlighting indie brands, inclusive foundation shade ranges, and expanding its Clean at Sephora category — including defining exactly what that means to Sephora customers. Ahead, we chatted with Patrick on her career journey, current product crushes, and what trends she’s forecasting next year.
Refinery29: I’d love to hear about your beauty origin story. Did you always want to work in the industry?
Artemis Patrick: Growing up, I loved seeing how beauty products had the power to transform not only appearances but also confidence. I didn’t set out specifically for a career in beauty, but I was a product of the ’80s and ‘90s beauty culture, and I was drawn to it because of its universal impact and ability to connect people across cultures and backgrounds.
R29: I'm sure every day looks a bit different for you, but if you're able to share a glimpse into a day as Sephora's CEO, what would that look like?
I travel quite a bit as I try to visit at least one to two markets across the US and Canada every month. It’s incredibly important for me to hear directly from our Beauty Advisors in our stores as they are the front line to what our customers are saying.
When I’m home in San Francisco, every day brings new opportunities and challenges, but my mornings always start with a focus on balance. Sleep quality is important to me, so I love checking my Oura Ring to see my sleep stats. After that, I grab my first coffee of the day and check my email. Some mornings, I may have early calls with our Paris team, which can start as early as 7 a.m. Sometimes I might take calls as I walk to work. It’s about a 35-minute walk, which is a great commute.
Once I’m in the office, my workday is varied but, in a way, similar. I spend time with my leadership team, having candid conversations about where we are, where we want to go and how to get there. There is also a mix of creative brainstorming, problem-solving, and decision-making —whether we're discussing new product launches, refining the customer experience, or tackling challenges that come up.
There are a few treats I keep around throughout the day. Chocolate-covered almonds are my go-to snack, and a Caudalie elixir and Rare Beauty hand cream are on my desk when I need a refreshing scent boost.
When I get home, I spend some time with my husband and daughter, see how their days went, making sure I’m present for those moments. Later in the night, when my daughter typically does her homework, I’ll check emails.
Ultimately, my days are about blending purpose and passion — for my family, for myself and for Sephora.
R29: You’ve been at Sephora for 18 years, which is incredible. What is it about the brand that has kept you coming back for more?
AP: Sephora has an incredibly dynamic culture that makes it easy to stay inspired. We’re continually pushing boundaries, whether that’s finding new, diverse brands, creating immersive store experiences, or enhancing our digital offerings. Sephora encourages everyone to bring fresh ideas to the table and never settle, and that’s both exciting and empowering.
R29: How does a brand stand out — or resonate with a community — in today’s beauty landscape?
AP: Authenticity and purpose are what truly make a brand resonate. Consumers today are looking for products that are high-performing but also align with their personal values. They want to know the story behind the brand, what it stands for, and how it contributes to positive change—whether that’s in sustainability, inclusivity, or social impact. At Sephora, we’re proud to champion brands that offer more than just great products; in fact, the biggest differentiator for any of our brands is they offer meaningful stories that connect with our customers. The brands that stand out are those that engage deeply with their community, are transparent, and fill a white space in the beauty landscape.
R29: As someone with a front-row seat to everything new and innovative in beauty, I’m super curious: What are some brands and products you’ve recently discovered and are loving these days?
AP: There’s a wave of innovation in beauty right now, and it’s thrilling to see brands pushing the envelope on performance and creativity. Lately, I’ve been drawn to brands that bring a fresh, bold approach to color and artistry, as well as those that are elevating skincare, fragrance, and hair with innovative formulations. I’m especially excited about the brands that have been part of our Sephora Accelerate program like Fara Homidi, Topicals, Brown Girl Jane, and Sienna Naturals. These brands introduce new perspectives and address needs that haven’t been met before. It’s inspiring to watch these brands evolve and gain traction with our community, bringing something truly unique to the table.
R29: Do you have any career advice that you’d like to share with anyone aspiring to work in beauty?
AP: Stay curious, and always be ready to learn. Beauty is an industry that moves fast and evolves constantly, so being adaptable is key. I also think it’s essential to have a strong point of view and to understand your values. Ask yourself, “Why do I want to work in beauty?” Whether it’s a passion for artistry, inclusivity, or innovation, having that clarity will help guide your decisions and keep you grounded. And finally, embrace collaboration. Beauty is a team effort, and every product or campaign we launch comes from a mix of different perspectives and expertise.
R29: Why do you think Sephora has resonated with so many beauty lovers — hello, Sephora tweens! — and continues to do so?
AP: “We belong to something beautiful” is more than just a mantra—it’s our commitment to making prestige beauty accessible to everyone. From our curated product selection to the diversity of our teams, everything we do reflects and celebrates the uniqueness of our customers. Beauty is a deeply personal journey, and we recognize that everyone expresses it in their own way.
Whether someone visits us in-store or shops online, we want every experience to feel personal and supportive. It’s this commitment to inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment that keeps people coming back. Sephora isn’t just a store or beauty destination; it’s a community that celebrates beauty in all its forms.
