10 OPI Nail Polish Colors Everyone Agrees On

Think of the nail polish that raised you. Maybe it was the bright poppy red you watched your mom paint on her toes every summer, or the shiny bubblegum pink you drained until it was dry and crusty in middle school. Whatever your memory, chances are good that the glass bottle sticking out in your mind had a faded OPI label on it.
The nail brand is iconic, thanks to its signature long-wearing, glossy formula and cheeky shade names. But with more than 500 bottles, shopping for a simple nude out of the brand's expansive lineup can be a bit of a headache. That's why, to make the process a little easier, we're rounding up the 10 best-selling OPI shades that everyone agrees on.
Ahead, you'll find universally-loved reds (like Big Apple), flattering pinks (remember Bubble Bath?), and moody berries (who can forget Lincoln Park After Dark?). Scroll through to find your new favorite, or rediscover a shade you forgot how much you loved.
