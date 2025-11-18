A Hard BIAB Manicure Made My Weak Nails Practically Unbreakable
From haircuts to skincare, I change my mind as often as the wind — but one thing that’s stayed constant in my beauty routine over the past few years is my biweekly manicure, where I always opt for builder in a bottle gel (aka BIAB).
As a former nail-biter, I never imagined I could have elegant nail beds or long nails worthy of compliments, but BIAB, specifically The GelBottle’s builder gel, has made it entirely possible. And while BIAB is far more durable than other gel polishes, it doesn’t make me immune to the occasional chip, bend, or break once my nails grow past a certain point — especially since I insist on using them as tools. How else is a lazy girl supposed to open her packages?
It’s as if the nail gods heard my dilemma, though, because this month The GelBottle unveiled Hard BIAB, its strongest builder gel formula yet. I was among the first beauty journalists to try it, and here’s why I’m recommending it to everyone I meet.
@the_gelbottle_inc That prep tho 😮💨😮💨😮💨 This Fancy Hard BIAB™ and Boudoir French tip is a new favourite combination 🤝♥️ 🎥 - @GIEOS #tgb #thegelbottle #frenchtip #frenchmanicure #biab ♬ Ambre - Else
What is Hard BIAB and what are the benefits?
Daisy Kalnina, founder of The GelBottle Inc., says Hard BIAB boasts the same easy application and self-leveling formula (for a professional-looking, smooth, and even finish), but is designed to be much more rigid and durable. “It’s a hybrid gel that combines the strength of a traditional hard gel with the simplicity of BIAB,” adds Kalnina, “so if you want serious length, whether that’s growing out your natural nails or doing sculpted extensions, this is what you need.”
What’s the difference between BIAB and Hard BIAB?
While regular BIAB is stronger than your standard gel polish, it still allows short- to medium-length nails some flexibility. Hard BIAB does exactly what it says on the tin; it’s tougher and more solid, perfect if you want to grow your nails long but find they just keep breaking. “It’s for clients with a really hands-on lifestyle or anyone who wants to push their nail length further than they’ve been able to before,” says Kalnina.
The application process is exactly the same. I went to Luna and Wilde in London, where pro nail artist Georgia applied a bond base straight to my natural nails, followed by a thin slip layer of the shade Bonnie before curing. To create an apex for strength and shape, she then applied another bead of Bonnie, building structure while forming the perfect curve. We both remarked on how good my nails looked afterward!
Happily, Hard BIAB is available in twelve shades to suit all skin tones, including tried-and-true favorites like Dolly (a demi-sheer baby pink), Teddy (a rose taupe), and Bonnie (a strawberry milkshake pink), which is what I chose.
Just like regular BIAB, Hard BIAB can be filled. One key difference is the removal process: while regular BIAB can be soaked off in ten minutes, Hard BIAB must be filed off, either with a rough emery board or an e-file, thanks to its more durable structure. If you ask me, it’s more like a hard gel, which also requires filing. When I went to have mine removed at my local salon, they tried soaking it off with acetone, to no avail. You’d just be wasting your time. Kalnina recommends booking a fresh set every three to four appointments to keep an eye on the health of your natural nails underneath.
@the_gelbottle_inc Skye Hard BIAB™ is a brand-new shade. This soft, cool-toned lavender brings a modern twist to classic pastel manis Hard BIAB™ combines the strength and resilience of a hard gel with the effortless application and flexibility of the original BIAB™ formula you already know and love 🙌 Perfect for heavy-handed clients, maintaining length, and building durable extensions. Shop now via link in bio 🛒 🎥 - @Amber #tgb #thegelbottle #hardbiab #hardgel #biab ♬ The Party - Portraits Of Tracy
Is Hard BIAB better than traditional BIAB?
I usually get my nails filled every two weeks to prevent BIAB from lifting or my nails from growing so long that they chip or split at the sides. With Hard BIAB, though, I stretched it out to three and a half weeks. Honestly, I’ve never had longer or stronger nails. Even when they softened in the shower, I didn’t have to worry about bending them backward — a truly cringe-worthy feeling. I could also swear that, applied in layers, this new formula caused fewer — if any—heat spikes, where your nails feel uncomfortably hot under the UV lamp.
To be doubly sure, I went back to regular BIAB to compare, and my nails feel a little more pliable in comparison. Don’t get me wrong — they’re still strong, but nothing beats the comfort blanket of Hard BIAB. I’m sold and have already DM’d my salon to call in the entire range of Hard BIAB shades to keep me in nails.
Where can I get Hard BIAB and how much does it cost?
If your current nail salon already offers The GelBottle’s BIAB range, just give them a nudge to upgrade to the Hard versions. One-shade BIAB manicures on natural nails typically start at $40 to $60, though prices vary from salon to salon.
