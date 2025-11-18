Argyle Sweater Nails Are The Coziest Manicure Trend To Ring In Winter
Every year, winter fashion is defined by a handful of specific prints. Lighthearted gingham gives way to complex plaid, with its crisscross of graphic lines and harmonious colours, while playful florals are replaced by more serious herringbone and houndstooth. This winter, however, one print is taking over everything. Enter: argyle — and it’s coming for your manicure, too.
What are argyle sweater nails?
With overlapping diamonds and clever use of negative space, argyle occupies a cozy space between harlequin and plaid. Inspired by the tartan of Scotland’s Clan Campbell, it’s a classic winter knit, but this season it’s bigger than ever, popping up everywhere from Zara to Sandro. It was only a matter of time before manicurists drew from the pattern. Head to Instagram, and you’ll see that the biggest nail art trend this winter is, in fact, argyle.
Oksana Zavora, a Milan-based creative nail artist, is one professional who has been inundated with likes and comments since fashioning this set for content creator Sarah Stasi. “Trendy nail designs are definitely influenced by fashion trends,” she tells Refinery29, “so this one already felt like an obvious success from the start.”
Zavora adds, “No matter the season, my color palette often naturally leans toward browns and those cozy ‘fall’ shades, so when my client came in with screenshots of argyle sweaters, I instantly knew it would turn into something amazing.”
How do you create the argyle sweater nail trend?
Unless you consider yourself a dab hand with a nail art brush, this one is best left to the professionals. “When you create designs completely from scratch, the most important part is trusting the process,” says Zavora. In other words, you just have to let your nail tech wing it. Oh, and gel polish — cured after each step — is your best bet to keep the colours crisp and long-lasting.
The graphic lines are probably the trickiest detail to perfect. To create the black and white stripes on her clients’ nails, Zavora says she first drew a dark line across the nail, then hand-painted the white stitches on top to mimic the fuzzy texture of a sweater.
On her recent argyle manicure, Zavora says, “I’m super nerdy about details, and I’m always focused on perfecting the final result, so this set was definitely a fun challenge! A lot of lines, layering of colors and shapes, some patience, and voilà — argyle nails.”
If Instagram is anything to go by, the argyle nail trend is set to blow up this winter. Here’s all the inspiration you’ll need for your next salon visit.
Silver Threads
This teal and cherry argyle print created by Amy Jackson is accented with silver glitter, mimicking fine threads.
Cat-Eye Argyle
Dreamed up by Emi Aoki, this mint, white, and silver argyle is perfectly framed by teal cat-eye nails, creating a sea glass effect.
Festive Argyle
The cranberry red and crisp white tones make this argyle-esque set perfect for the festive season. Created by @daomnail_ on Instagram, the pattern is slightly simpler than others here but still delivers maximum impact.
Artistic Argyle
This diamond argyle manicure, created by @lacquerbylydia, is offset by graphic shapes, studs, aura effects, raised gel details, and a deep French tip. With so much going on, what’s not to love?
Almond Argyle
This indigo argyle pattern, complete with golden threads, looks so good on a nude base with a classic almond-shaped nail.
Neutral Argyle
Nail artist Matin proves you can’t ever go wrong with layered neutrals — whether that’s clothes or manicures.
Powder Blue Argyle
