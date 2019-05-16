Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Nails
Beauty
L.A.'s Olive & June Officially Hits Target Shelves
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Nails
Beauty
Animal-Print Nail Art Is The Chicest Summer Accessory
Megan Decker
May 16, 2019
Beauty
Essie's Summer 2019 Nail Collection Already Has A Celeb Foll...
At this season's Met Gala, the manicures were the buzz of the Camp-themed carpet. The fan favorite? Elle Fanning's fingernails, which had charms dangling
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The 6 Nail Polish Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer
Maybe it's the new ruffle skirt hanging in your closet, or the fact that it's now warm enough to walk down the street without a second layer, but we're
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 Trendy Nail-Art Designs That Will Be Everywhere This Summer
As we inch closer to the dead heat of summer, fun accessories are top of mind. Our sandals are peep-toed with clear PVC straps. We're gravitating toward
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades Fitting For Any Bride
With celebrity nails on the mind — Meghan Markle's clean manicure at the Baby Sussex reveal and Hilary Duff's engagement announcement featuring glossy
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Rihanna’s Jade Nails Are The Coolest Take On A Marble Manicure
The marble manicure has become the French manicure's cooler cousin. The design, modeled after the glossy countertops and home decor we save on Pinterest,
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Taylor Swift Says Her Rainbow Manicure Was Her Very First Clue
Taylor Swift has some of the most loyal fans in the game. Her Swifties, as they're called, are so faithful that when the ME! singer started dropping clues
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Pro-Approved Nail Trends You're Going To Want To Try Thi...
The best thing about nail trends is that, unlike your hair or wardrobe, they're very low-commitment. No matter how much you love or hate your latest color
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Hilary Duff Got Engaged Wearing The
Perfect
Nail Design
Hilary Duff has had an incredibly lovely past few months. Back in October, she gave birth to a baby girl named Banks, who continues to get cuter with
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
9 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Go-To Pink Manicure
According to this summer's nail trend report, you can't go wrong with a pink manicure any time from May through Labor Day. Every shade, from matte fuchsia
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Tiny Detail About Cheryl Blossom You Didn't Notice On
The first season of Riverdale might have played out like the plot of High School Musical, but the show has since gone from teen drama to campy noir. To
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
"Egg Nails" Are Trending For Summer — & They're Surprisingly...
You never know what unexpected pattern will take off as a hot new nail trend. A few weeks ago, goldfish were all the rage. Before that, celebs like
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
A Glitter Manicure Is The Perfect Summer Accessory
No shade to winter and the glitzy holiday season, but that part of spring when summer is just on the horizon feels like a much more appropriate time to
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Everyone Is Talking About Meghan Markle's Manicure In The Ba...
Baby Sussex has arrived, and Meghan Markle's post-baby glow is off the charts. Just two days after welcoming a healthy baby boy, the new family made their
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Nails Were The Most Underrated Part Of The Met Gala Red Carpet
If you're having a hard time understanding this year's Met Gala Camp theme, well, you're not alone. In simpler terms, it's all about over-the-top, gaudy,
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Cardi B Wore $10 Nail Polish & 250 Swarovski Crystals To The Met ...
If you can't afford Cardi B's over-the-top Thom Browne Met Gala ensemble — the bejeweled nipple covers alone are valued at $250,000 — there is one
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Harry Styles' Nails Just Won The Met Gala Red Carpet
The Twitterverse declared Harry Styles the King Of Camp well before anyone laid eyes on his Met Gala look. No, it's not simply because he's co-chair of
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Prettiest Barely-There Nail Art For Your Wedding Day
When you're walking down the aisle, fingers wrapped around a bouquet of peonies that took you three months to settle on, you want the frame — your
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Summer-Perfect Pedicure Shades To Pick Up Before Memorial Day
If you've been putting off your summer pedicure until the season's official start date (we'll call that Memorial Day weekend), the peaking May temps might
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Blake Lively's Pokémon Manicure Is Outshining Her Pregnancy ...
Blake Lively made one thing clear with her big pregnancy reveal at last night's Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere: She loves a theme. The actress went
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Neon Nail Colors That'll Bring Summer To Your Fingers
After you've scheduled a haircut and swapped your heavy moisturizer for a lighter gel formula, a manicure is the next logical (not to mention
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Priyanka Chopra's Shimmery Mani-Pedi Is A Spring Nail Trend ...
Every awards show comes with razzle-dazzle and spectacle. Even though the screen, the red carpet seemingly drips with sparkle, from the gowns with
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Spring's Most On-Trend Manicures Are So Easy To DIY
Chalk it up to Instagram, or the jewelry designers creating the prettiest stackable gold signet rings that just beg to be paired with a perfect mani, but
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Why A Baby-Pink Manicure Feels So Right For Spring
A few weeks ago, you may have been obsessed with the sleek, timeless look of glossy jet-black fingernails. Then, the jelly bean-inspired, rainbow manicure
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The One Thing You Probably Missed About The Night King
This post contains spoilers for episode 3, season 8 of Game of Thrones. Last night's hotly-anticipated episode of Game of Thrones finally saw the war
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Tiny Detail You Probably Missed In Beyoncé's Adidas-Them...
We knew Beyoncé's nail game was strong, but we never expected her to bring actual game — like the sports variety — to her nail art. The Homecoming
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Confetti Nails" Are Huge For Spring — & Taylor Swift Is On Board
Ever since she started promoting who-knows-what, Taylor Swift has done a total 180° from "Reputation" Taylor's dark lipstick and gothy wardrobe to a
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The One Beauty Product Kendall Jenner Always Uses Before A Date
While some people are itching to know who Kendall Jenner is dating, we're more invested in her beauty routine behind the scenes, before she steps out onto
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Gigi Hadid Just Tried The Grooviest Nail-Art Trend Of 2019
From cow nails and heart-embellished to chic, understated ombré, this year is already rife with inventive new nail-art trends. But for all the
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
Move Over Ring Finger, Thumbs Are The New Accent Nails
No shade to the classic ring finger, but the accent nail is finding a new home this spring. Playful, practical, and with way more real estate to get
by
Megan Decker
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted