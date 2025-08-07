This Pedicure is Controversial, But I Wear It Every Summer
I’ve always loved a French pedicure. No matter what’s going on in my life, it always makes me feel polished, like I have my life together — even when I’m not wearing a lick of makeup or I haven’t washed my hair in days.
With that in mind, I’m thrilled that the design is making a comeback. But it’s not in the Y2K way you might remember from your teenage years (alongside velour tracksuits and frosted lip gloss). If Instagram is anything to go by, the French pedicure is chic and modern.
What is a French pedicure?
If you’re looking for a do-it-all pedicure that goes with everything and works for any occasion, the classic French is versatile. Whether you’re heading to the beach, the office or your third wedding of the summer, it just works. Whether you love it or hate it, a French pedicure is a classic for a reason: “It’s clean, elegant, and endlessly wearable,” says Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse. “Traditionally, this look features a soft nude or pink base with a crisp white tip.” Adding, “It’s that timeless contrast that makes it so instantly loved and recognizable.”
It’s little wonder, then, that the design is often spotted on some of the world’s biggest celebrities at red carpet events. Think Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Lily Allen, who are just a few stars frequently photographed with a fresh French pedicure.
What are the benefits of a French pedicure?
French pedicures aren’t limited to just pink and white; there are endless possibilities to explore with colors and creative designs: “French pedicures are back but in a unique and modern way,” says Fatima Naveed, senior brand manager at Duck & Dry. “We’re enjoying using fresh new shades and details to breathe new life into the traditional design,” like chrome and pastel tips, and jelly base colors.
Huber-Millet loves that the French pedicure complements every skin tone — and grows out beautifully. “It’s understated luxury that never goes out of style,” she says.
Why is the French pedicure considered controversial?
But not everyone is sold on the French pedicure. If social media is anything to go by, it’s even a little controversial at times. Why? Naveed explains that the trend essentially emphasizes the overgrown tips of toenails, making critics question the look’s practicality. “Personally, though, I think that the key lies in the length as well as the choice of tip and base color,” she says. “A milky white or a sheer pink tip will give a more subtle, chic finish than bold white tips.” As for the base shade? “It’s more than just a background color; it sets the entire tone of the design.”
What does the French pedicure look like in 2025?
If you want to avoid the overgrown look, consider one of the biggest French pedicure trends. Enter: micro tips. “The micro French pedicure is gaining huge popularity,” says Naveed. “It consists of a very thin tip along the edge of toenails, which provides a clean and understated look.” The secret to pulling it off is keeping toenails short and well-groomed. This helps enhance the minimalist effect. Naveed’s clients also opt for a ‘Frombré’ effect (French ombré) which blends the nude base and milky white tip shades to lend a subtle, modern take on the look.
Huber-Millet adds that 2025 is seeing a real evolution of the French pedicure: “It’s all about tonal or unexpected color pairings, and playful accents like chrome, shimmer or deep red shades for a moodier take. It’s fresh, flattering and very now.”
Keeping that in mind, scroll on for nine French pedicure trends to try now.
Pastel Perfection
When you can’t pick one color, go with all of them. Harriet Westmoreland proves that pastel French tips over a barely-there base are a summer pedicure essential.
Barely Blue
This unexpected color pairing of a dusty blue base shade and milky white tips by @m.comptoir.beaute is perfect for lounging around the pool.
Mix & Match
A classic French meets street style cool with clashing colors, prints, and glitter to boot? Nail and beauty salon @belle_voir proves that French pedicures never have to be dull.
Golden Hour
Chrome is certain to earn compliments — and it can be subtle. Nail quiet luxury with something like this soft nude base and gilt tips by nail artist @mylenails.s.
Ombré All Day
London-based nail artist Milly Mason uses various shades by @the_gelbottle_inc to create this milky blush Fombrè pedicure.
Make It Micro
The square shape, clean lines, and micro tips by Sydney nail and beauty salon @beautyspothq is the freshest take on a ’90s French.
Minimal-Meets-Maximal
With a fusion of colors, patterns, and embellishments, this look by nail artist @mylenails.s is a strong case for more is more, especially if you want a truly unique take on the French pedicure.
Mellow Yellow
Butter yellow is one of the hottest pedicure colors of the summer, and judging by these chic sunshine tips by Natalia Bulat at Bombshell Nails London, it’s not going anywhere.
