Summer’s 9 Hottest Pedicure Colors Are Surprisingly Versatile

Year in and year out, the most popular summer nail colors have one thing in common — they’re bold. I get it. The arrival of sunshine season means that from our mood to our outfit choices, everything tends to get a whole lot brighter. When the chances to get our toes out are few and far between, it makes sense to opt for a pleasingly vibrant pedicure color.
But for summer 2025, it seems like the tides are turning. Sure, there are still some eye-catching brights and more unexpected tones that are set to prove popular for the season ahead, but the dominating feel is a whole lot more subtle.
From milky finishes to barely-there blushes, all of the nail experts that I spoke to seemed to point to a preference for calm, clean, and quiet shades that make for a pleasingly versatile base for both glamorous beach getaways and chilled summer afternoons in the city.
Scroll on for their favorite pedicure colors this summer.
Pastel French
A fresh and playful twist on the classic French, pedicure master Milly Mason predicts that switching white tips for pastel hues will be huge this summer. “It’s so fun but chic at the same time,” says Mason. Opt for shades like mint, lilac, and baby blue like Mason's sorbet-inspired pedicure here.
Almond Milk
Creamy whites and translucent neutrals — think almond milk — are dominating for summer. “Milky pedicures are my go-to and I’m seeing them everywhere on my feed for summer ‘25,” explains global manicurist and Bio Sculpture nail technician Julia Diogo. To recreate something like this polished pedi by Elim UK, Diogo suggests seeking out a “sheer, creamy white as opposed to a harsh one”, like Bio Sculpture’s Seafoam Polish, $14.50.
Soft Lavender
Pastels are reigning supreme ahead of summer, but this delicate and dreamy shade of purple is going to be especially popular. “Soft shades like lavender always complement sun-kissed skin and really capture the fresh, playful energy of the season while still looking contemporary,” says session manicurist Ami Streets. This glazed pedi by manicurist @nailsxbymilena is the perfect example.
Sheer Pink
Much like the white T-shirt of pedicure colors, a soft pink is effortless and looks good on everyone. “Something like Essie Ballet Slippers, $10, is so soft and elegant and works perfectly for those who like a minimalist look,” says nail artist Iram Shelton.
Aqua Splash
Consider this the wild card color for summer. While matcha and pistachio greens have been huge for spring, things are getting punchier for the season ahead. Aquamarine, cyan blue, and turquoise will be making a splash on toes, like this statement pedi by The Nail Atelier.
Black Gloss
Black might sound like an unexpected choice for summer, but trust me, it’s the coolest pedicure of the season. “An ultra-glossy black pedicure pairs perfectly with a colorful sandal and is a year-round favorite of mine,” says Mason. Recreate her stylish color block pedicure at home using OPI Nail Lacquer in Black Onyx, $11.99.
Fiery Red
“You can’t escape summer without a vibrant red on your toes,” says Shelton, and tomato red is the shade of the season. “It’s bold, fiery, and looks incredible against sun-kissed skin.” Recreate this crimson pedi by Bombnailz Bay Area at home using a high-shine shade like Essie Gel Couture in Rock The Runway, $13.
Iridescent Glow
Soft shimmers, opalescent finishes, and pearly chromes are having a moment for summer — and we can’t get enough. “They give a luminous, barely-there glow that catches the light beautifully and makes a great choice for those who prefer a more low-key pedicure,” explains Streets. Manucurist Active Plump, $19, adds a pearlescent sheen to nails while hydrating and plumping.
Butter Yellow
Light, bright, and instantly cheerful, butter yellow is like sunshine in a bottle. If you want to dip your toe into a colorful pedi, but aren’t a fan of summer neons, then this makes a great alternative. Try Gucci Nail Polish in 218 Cecilia Ivory, $33, to recreate the subtle golden warmth of this pedicure by Alisa.In_.
