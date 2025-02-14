All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
A pattern is unfolding when it comes to the nail trends that are dominating 2025 so far: they’re undeniably minimal. While some beauty trends are all about making a statement, the manicures that have been all over my feed this year are simple, understated and pared-back. Take soap nails, pixie dust manicures or micro nail art, for example, all of which whisper rather than shout. The latest manicure trend to emerge is just as sophisticated, but there’s a little more edge to it.
Enter: “Angel” chrome nails.
What are angel chrome nails?
Coined by nail artist San Sung Kim, angel chrome typically consists of a nude base — similar to that of soap nails. It then enlists a cat eye gel polish with magnetic particles to create a glassy finish and is topped with a dusting of chrome in the centre. Kim's viral creation isn't the only iteration. Clara Clarissa Rianto's version boasts silver cat eye polish with a slick of chrome at the very tip of the nail.
“Angel chrome nails are a soft, ethereal take on chrome nails, featuring a dreamy, pearlescent glow with a delicate, almost angelic sheen,” explains pro nail artist Jessica White. Created by layering a few different polishes, angel chrome nails tend to use a soft color palette with a hint of shimmer. “They usually have an opalescent or milky white base with a reflective, iridescent chrome powder layered on top, giving them a luminous, otherworldly effect,” says White. Some nail artists are also referring to the trend as “aurora” nails because the finish often resembles the glimmering Aurora Borealis.
Just like the other subtle nail art that’s proving popular right now, angel chrome nails are all about embracing a color palette of pretty neutrals and soft pastels. The difference between a finish like this and something like a nail tint is the finish: ultra-shiny, slightly metallic and deliciously glossy, almost as though your natural nails have been dipped in pearls.
How do you create angel chrome nails?
Much of the inspiration that I’ve spotted online has been gel manicures, and White points out that this is because a professional chrome powder application over gel lends the most intense effect. Plus, magnetic cat eye polish is usually a gel. Happily, it is also possible to recreate a similar look at home.
“Start with a sheer, milky white or soft pink base coat, then apply a pearlescent or iridescent top coat to create that signature glow,” White explains. She recommends OPI Funny Bunny, $11.99, a soft milky white, with OPI Kyoto Pearl, $11.99, a shimmery shade, layered on top to create “the classic angel chrome look with a pure, heavenly glow” at home. To enhance that glassy, three-dimensional look and to help the iridescent colors beneath pop, finish with a high-shine glossy top coat like Essie Gel Couture Gel Top Coat, $13.
Alternatively, if you want a speedy alternative to layering up polishes then White suggests using one of the brilliant chrome-effect nail polishes on the market instead. Nails Inc. Better On Top, $9, and Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Let’s Get Digital, $12.99, are two great options.
Inspired? Here are a few different takes on angel chrome nails to show to your manicurist.
Rose Gold
Created at Bees Knees Nails, this glossy set layers a rose gold cat eye polish and chrome powder for a finish that glimmers at every angle.
Lavender Pearl
Water Splash
This mermaid-inspired set by Tasha Solanki takes the layering technique of angel chrome nails but enhances it with watery 3D touches.
Opal Sparkle
This set contains all the colors of a beautiful opal gem, but it’s nail artist Emily’s shimmering top coat that makes the finished look extra special.
Ultra Chrome
Simple but striking, the combination of soft pink with a holographic chrome finish makes Jasmine’s manicure look multi-dimensional.
Unicorn Shine
Call it angel, unicorn, or any other mythical creature you want, there’s no denying that Bridget Berger’s ethereal set is pure magic.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
