A pattern is unfolding when it comes to the nail trends that are dominating 2025 so far: they’re undeniably minimal. While some beauty trends are all about making a statement, the manicures that have been all over my feed this year are simple, understated and pared-back. Take soap nails pixie dust manicures or micro nail art , for example, all of which whisper rather than shout. The latest manicure trend to emerge is just as sophisticated, but there’s a little more edge to it.