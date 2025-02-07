When you think of nail art it’s easy for the boldest trends to spring to mind first. This year we’ve already seen scrapbook designs and chrome nails dominating, but there’s an alternative emerging for those that prefer their manicures to be a little more minimal.
From delicate 3D embellishments to the teeniest of hand-painted designs, micro nail art is having a moment right now. More quiet and unassuming than some of the elaborate nail designs that we tend to see taking off, micro detailing is a subtle approach to nails for those that prefer an understated manicure. Plus, the pared-back designs often mean that you’re in and out of the salon even faster.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ahead, find 12 of the best micro nail art looks to inspire your next manicure. From bejewelled French tips to petite pressed florals, consider these your entryway to nail art.
Farmer's Market
Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen is renowned for her elevated nail art and this banquet of fruit, veg and garden critters feels fresh and fun. Haven’t got quite the steady hand to recreate it? Try Le Mini Macaron Nail Stickers, £5.
Celestial Touches
Taking a spring-like approach to celestial nail art, manicurist Sandra’s minimalist design uses a playful colour palette of pink, purple and green for this chic design.
Garden Girl
If you love natural nails then take inspiration from nail artist Betina R. Goldstein’s floral manicure, which pairs real pressed micro flowers with a barely there nail tint.
Cloud Nine
Nail technician Milli Mac’s painterly cloud design manages to feel both playful and elevated. All you need is a white polish to DIY at home. Try Essie’s Nail Polish in 1 Blanc, £8.99.
Valentine French
Proving that V-Day nails don’t need to be cheesy, you have to look twice at Mateja Novakovic's classic French manicure to spot the chic and subtle micro hearts scattered around.
Cherry Tips
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The sweetest of nail art comes via this micro design from digital creator, Lauren. The asymmetric French tips are just the cherry on the top.
Love Vines
Manicurist Sandra’s delicate hand-painted vines and creeping love hearts are a subtle nod to Valentine’s Day, but are subtle enough to work year-round.
Leopard Border
Animal print can feel like a bold choice when it comes to nail art, but Lina Tırnak’s neutral base and micro leopard print border is surprisingly pared-back. This Nail Art Tool Set, £4.50, contains the finest of brushes to attempt the print yourself.
Tonal French
Micro French tips are nothing new, but Franycure’s idea to use a spectrum of complementary hues gives it a fresh update for 2025.
Blueberry Accents
I’m not sure whether I’m more obsessed with the lemon French tips or the intricate blueberry flourish here. Either way, Alyx Lippiatt has totally nailed this micro nail art design.
Micro Dots
Manicurist Mashall Esmaili recognises that sometimes the best manicures are the most simple, and this combination of a milky pink base and azure blue micro dots is so striking. Try OPI’s Nail Lacquer in Shore is Something,£18.50, for a similar vibrancy.
Lucky Charms
Taking a mix-and-match approach to micro nail art, Alyx Lippiatt's hand-painted design depicts all manner of cute objects for the most joy-inducing manicure.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT