Between glass nails , the invisible French manicure and a rainbow of trending nail colours , there has been no shortage of manicure inspiration in 2024. One of the most enduring trends of the year has to be the chrome manicure. With their distinctive high-shine finish and metallic edge, chrome nails are undeniably cool — and surprisingly versatile. The glossy texture works well with pretty much every colour you can think of and looks just as impactful as a block-colour manicure as it does a nail art accent.“Chrome nails are best achieved in salon for a really flawless finish,” explains pro nail artist and educator Jessica White . “You start with a base colour, followed by a gel colour and top coat, then layer a chrome powder over the top to get that rich, reflective look,” she says. Although it can be tricky to replicate the look (traditional polish doesn’t hold chrome powder as well as gel), White recommends OPI Glazed N’ Amused Nail Lacquer for recreating a “soft iridescent chrome effect” at home.