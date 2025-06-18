6 Beauty Editors Share Their Signature Nail Polish Shades For Summer
As soon as the first sign of summer appears on the forecast, our nails practically beg for a polish refresh. There’s just something about the season that makes us want to swap our go-to collection of pink and nude polishes with something a bit louder and more unapologetically fun. Think punchy corals, highlighter yellows and vacation-ready beach nails. It certainly helps that every hot weather outfit can be instantly elevated with a pop of colour on the hands and feet.
To help narrow down the literal rainbow of summer manicure trends out there, we’ve tapped a group of in-the-know beauty editors to share their favourite nail polish shades. Whether you're looking for pedicure ideas or just want your fingers to match your iced matcha, these editor-approved picks are worth adding to your nail polish rotation this summer.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US.