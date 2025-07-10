11 Ways To Wear Silver Nails — Summer’s Most Unexpected Breakout Shade
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
There’s something about a silver manicure that, for me, has always screamed party season. But thanks to a recent viral 10-minute TikTok video by creator Amanda Sujin, in which she swatches all of her favourite silver nail polishes, I’ve become certifiably obsessed with silver nails for the summer. “It’s neutral and so cool,” insists Amanda, and, honestly, I couldn’t agree more.
@amandasujin silver nail polish guide bc silver is a neutral and this is my top most asked question + best thing I can suggest to you for effortless silver girl energy 💅🤍 #silvernailpolish #silvergirl #summerstyling #styletips #nailpolish #silverjewelry #productfavorites ♬ original sound - Amanda
You see, silver nails are surprisingly versatile. Want to make a statement? Opt for a metallic chrome effect with a glass-like shine. Into more of a minimalist vibe? A pearlescent silver with a touch of shimmer adds a subtle glow to nails. Even better, silver nails play well with everything: from a breezy linen shirt and jeans to a wedding guest dress — a silver manicure is pleasingly neutral.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 11 of the coolest silver nail looks to try this summer and the standout polishes to help you achieve them.
Simply Silver
Take a simple colourblock manicure to the next level by opting for a gleaming silver chrome with so much shine like this one by @chromefangstudio. If you’re recreating it at home, then the Nails.INC Mirror Chrome Nail Polish in Silver Served, £11, gives a similar glassy finish, with no need for a UV lamp.
Molten Lines
I love the juxtaposition between this milky French manicure and the molten silver squiggles layered over the top. A work of art by Rani at @heapsgoodnails. Amanda raves about the & Other Stories silver nail polishes in her TikTok video so try its Oyster Grey Nail Polish, £11, to nod to the look at home.
Micro French
If you’re on the fence about metallics then this simple micro French look by nail artist Lois Samantha switches a classic white tip out for a skinny silver one—and it looks so chic. Try Essie Nail Lacquer in Apres Chic, £8.99, with a fine detailing brush to recreate it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Disco Ball
One for the maximalists, this mirrorball manicure was dreamed up by creator Destiney by layering squares of holographic cellophane (like this set from Amazon) over a base of opaque silver nail polish for a look that catches the light from every angle.
Chrome Flames
Proving that it’s still cool to indulge your inner emo, this flame-tipped silver manicure by nail artist Shelley Graham is so fun. Top tip: team your fiery French with a neutral base colour to keep it feeling fresh and modern.
Jelly Shine
This playful manicure created at N’DAO Shoreditch proves that silver can act as the perfect neutral base coat for more colourful nail art. Nailberry Silver Lacquer in Silver Lining, £10, will let any rainbow embellishments layered on top really shine.
Shimmering Starfish
Beach nails are a huge trend for summer 2025, so why not make like nail artist Learnah Starbuck and combine it with the season’s hottest shade? These sparkling silver starfish look so pretty on fresh pink nails.
Bright Sparks
Although this summer’s take on silver is all about sheeny, pearlescent finishes, I can’t help but be drawn to the intense sparkle of this glitzy manicure by Nail Bath. Recreate it yourself using Essie Original Nail Polish 278, £9.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sardine Glam
A playful twist on beach nails, sardine nails — like this silver-flecked set by nail artist Saskia Tobiassen — are making a splash.
Liquid Metal
Finally, this textured look by Tila Nails captures the molten metallic nature of a true silver manicure but with enough negative space to leave it feeling fresh and light for summer.
Silver Stilettos
The idea of a silver French manicure sounds simple, but by switching your nail shape to something more dramatic (like an elongated pointed stiletto), nail artist Danny Pham proves that it can be a totally head-turning look.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT