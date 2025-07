There’s something about a silver manicure that, for me, has always screamed winter. And thanks to a recent viral 10-minute TikTok video by creator Amanda Sujin, in which she swatches all of her favourite silver nail polishes , I’ve become certifiably obsessed with the different ways you can style a silver manicure. “It’s neutral and so cool,” insists Amanda, and, honestly, I couldn’t agree more.