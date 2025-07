“Jewellery Nails” Are The Only Accessories You’ll Need This Year

In total antithesis to the rather dainty nail looks that we’ve seen prove popular in 2025 (think French glow manicures soap nails and pixie dust shimmer, to name a few) jewellery nails are an entirely maximalist approach to manicures. We're talking rhinestone-studded, bejewelled designs with plenty of sparkle. While festival season is still a few months away, we predict that these gem-encrusted designs will only grow in popularity as we move into spring.