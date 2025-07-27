10 Cute Sardine Nail Ideas That’ll Transport You Straight To The Med
Amid the rise of the Italian summer manicure trend, which champions cute green olives, juicy oranges and lemon motifs, it’s no surprise that sardines are having a moment, too. We’re seeing the cute silver fish on keychains, jewellery and kitsch beaded bags, proving that they aren’t just a salty snack — they also make some seriously fun accessories. It was only a matter of time before we started to spot them on nails.
Sardine-inspired manicures are everywhere at the moment, thanks in no small part to the European summer — just take a look at this set by @polishedpinkbykoda — and they're so versatile. Blending bright hues, eye-catching silver flecks, artistic patterns and 3D decals, there are endless ways to incorporate sardines into your next set. Think beach nails complete with shell textures and classic French tips. Anything goes.
Who knew adding a dainty fish to your fingertips could be such a great beauty moment? Scroll on to see 10 of the best sardine-inspired nail art ideas to help you live out your best European summer, wherever you are in the world.
Seaside Sardines
A classic colour combo, this red and blue set feels like the perfect manicure for a seaside weekend away. Salon @b_l_o_n_d_i_e_s nails this colour palette using contrasting shades, striking stripes and scalloped edges. Getting the hues just right is the trick here; we love Essie Nail Polish in Fifth Avenue, $13.99 — a pillarbox red — with Essie in New Day New Me, $21.04, but you could even go even brighter in the blue hue.
Sardines In Detail
On the surface, this appears to be a simple set thanks to the soft, nude base and delicate, hand-painted sardines. But for the real magic, zoom in to see the impressive detail of these little (and adorable) fish created by @selfmademars_.
Neon Sardines
Nothing says holiday nails quite like a neon set — with an accent sardine tin, of course. Take inspiration from nail artist Kathryn and use a bright, magenta for the base. For the accent nails, a contrasting blue like Barry M Nail Paint in Blue Guava, $9.95, works beautifully.
Sardine Snack
A little sardine doesn’t have to be the main event; it can be part of a cute, summery set. With vibrant colours and cool 3D olive detail, nail tech Dayii has got this design so right. Featuring neon yellow, orange and bright blue hues, this is sure to inject joy into your everyday. You can play around with this one, taking inspiration from the colour theme and adding your favourite elements of summer.
Sardines & Friends
There’s something about the combination of pink and red that’ll always stand out, and this manicure is no different. Each nail on this manicure, created by Hadley Dunn, has an epic amount of detail with a tiny chrome sardine tin, blooming gel flower and blue striped detail. The best part is that, alongside the sardines, you’ll find perhaps the cutest shrimp and lobster we’ve ever seen.
Sunshine Sardines
This design, created by nail artist Jacquelin has everything going on. Sardines (of course), oranges complete with 3D juicy droplets, blue French tips and orange stripes.
Skittle Sardines
Created by nail artist @fullsetsbyspens, the aim of the game with this manicure is colour — and lots of it. With a different shade on each finger and a contrasting sardine over the top, this is the definition of sparking joy. If you want to try it at home, we love the shade Wisteria, $23 from Manucurist.
Valentine's Sardines
Sure, it’s a bit early to be thinking about our February 14th manicure, but when they’re this cute, can you blame us? This creative manicure by Electric Pather Nails features sardines holding hands, one diving head-first into a martini glass and some olives as a garnish. You’ll want a hand-painting nail art specialist for this design.
