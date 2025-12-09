Why Your Next DIY Manicure Should Have Flowers
We can be easily influenced to try fresh, seasonal nail art by any well-curated Instagram manicure account. But with the hectic energy surrounding the end of year, it can be tough to get to a salon. So, why not try a DIY nature design while you're on the couch?
Earlier this year, we saw French manicures take over, but now it's an influx of sunflower and blossom-printed designs that are popping up in our feeds. Not only do they feel timely for summer, but they're easy to do at home on just a few nails, so we predict this classic design will be big through the season.
Keep clicking for close-ups of the most on-trend takes on the flower-print nail — which are both bright and somehow still minimal — and get ready to share an enviable take on your DIY manicure.