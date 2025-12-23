15 Reimagined Nail Trends For 2026 That Are Sure To Get Compliments
Nails have always been a major focus, but this year, something really clicked. Suddenly, nail artists were dreaming up new trends, techniques, and shade names faster than we could swipe on our cuticle oil.
Cozy argyle sweater nails kicked off the winter season, while deep French tips flooded the Instagram feeds of our favourite nail techs and celebrities — and that’s just the beginning. 2026 is set to start just as strong, promising even bigger and bolder nail trends.
From deer print to iced coffee glass, here are the nail looks that will dominate — and get you all the compliments — in the new year and beyond.
Deer Print
Forget tortoiseshell, leopard, and cow prints for a second — deer print is about to steal their thunder. It’s also one of the easiest prints to recreate. Tiny, deliberate white spots stretch from base to tip on a brushed brown background, creating a deer-hide effect that perfectly nods to the winter season. We love this set by Sierra, also known as @thatglosssauce on Instagram.
Iced Coffee Glass
It was only a matter of time before our iced coffee obsession made its way to our nails — and this look by nail tech Elizabeth is nothing short of incredible. It starts with a bronze cat-eye base, manipulated with magnets to achieve a glassy finish, followed by a matte top coat. Then, fine lines are painted on top using a glossy top coat to create a striking contrast effect.
Blue Suede
Just hit the Explore page on Instagram, and it’ll become clear: baby blue and chocolate brown are the unexpected colour combination of 2026 — and we’re here for it. There’s a ’70s retro vibe to the pairing, but it works effortlessly. Created by Heather Errington, this pastel blue heart layered over a molten chocolate base is so cool.
Velvet Plaid
Taking cues from A/W runways, plaid nails are everywhere, but velvet plaid — essentially plaid layered over a velvety cat-eye base — is what’s bringing the intricate pattern into 2026. Thanks to the mix of polish finishes, the effect is beautifully multidimensional. We love this icy look by @nailology.101.
Velvet Swirls
If plaid nails feel too time-consuming, try velvet swirls instead. Created by cat-eye specialist Tasha Solanki, this red-on-red set resembles raspberry ripple ice cream.
Polkadot Perimeter
London-based nail salon TW Nails Club has reinvented the humble polka dot for 2026, placing them along the outer edge of the nail, almost like a frame for the rich burgundy centre. We especially love the 3D thumb accents, which give this classic print a modern twist.
Marbeled Break
We keep spotting this marbled pattern everywhere, and it’s even more striking in silver chrome. Even better, it works beautifully on short nails, like this set by nail artist Fefe.
Cat-Eye Ripples
Meraki Nails Cardiff layers cherry red cat-eye polish in sweeping swirls over a glossy black cherry base, creating a magical, smoky, rippled effect on natural almond nails.
Double Cat Eye
Cat-eye nails are set to get even bigger in 2026 — just look to nail artist Ramon Duran, aka Crafted by a Prince, for inspiration. He starts with a silver cat-eye base and finishes the beautifully shaped almond nails with gold cat-eye tips, creating a striking mixed-metals contrast.
Matte on Patent
Gels By Georgia shows that experimenting with textures and finishes is always worth it. This dark cherry base would be chic on its own, but the monochrome matte polka dots make it even more stylish. You could try it with lighter shades, too.
Cat-Eye Tips
The French manicure isn’t so simple when cat-eye gel is involved. This ruby red polish shifts colour depending on the light and resembles the richest, softest velvet.
Awkward Shades
If you’re bored of burgundy and you’ve had enough of nudes, 2026 is set to become the year we embrace “awkward” shades. Sitting somewhere between olive and lime, this striking green on manicurist Julia Diogo’s nails is impossible to ignore.
Gold Leaf
Chrome nails reigned supreme in 2025, but in 2026, gold leaf is going to take over. It catches and reflects light in a multidimensional way, making these French tips appear like pieces of antique jewellery.
Vampy Torties
Nail artist Zoe Griffiths gives the classic muted brown tortoiseshell manicure a gothic twist for 2026 with this blood-red base. Finish with a glossy topcoat to lock in the design.
