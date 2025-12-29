Meet “Cabbage Nails”, The Nail Art Trend Experts Predict To Take Over In 2026
If you're a sucker for unique and bold nail art, 2026 is your year. According to the Pinterest trend forecast, the vegetable obsession for next year is all about the humble cabbage. The company claims to have 88% accuracy when predicting the next big thing, with over 9 million Aussies using the website monthly. So while the "Cabbage Crush" trend will likely be seen on menus in the form of kimchi cocktails and taco wraps, if the fruit art nail obsession is anything to go by, we'll also see them on our fingers.
From literal cabbages sculpted by your nail art technician to designs inspired by the green and purple leafy vegetable, you can go as bold or as subtle as you like. With this emerging nail art trend, it's all about expressing your individual personality in the New Year. Click ahead for our roundup of the best "Cabbage Nail" inspo — so cute, you'll be tempted to try them all.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Portuguese Ceramics
Nail artist Mars celebrated the cabbage with these gorgeous Portuguese ceramic-inspired designs. With water droplets adorning some nails, it feels like the perfect summer mani.
Farmer's Market
Denver nail salon Acronychous nailed the brief with these marbled purple and white patterns. Made to look like the rosettes from a purple cabbage, it's bold and a conversation starter.
Edible Tips
Sydney nail artist Alannahh's green tips are cabbage-inspired, without being too literal about it. With striking curved lines meticulously painted on square tips, this is a great way to incorporate the trend into everyday wear.
French Tips
French tips aren't going anywhere in 2026. This design by Nailfie features a cat eye shimmer with green tips, one we're taking straight to the salon.
Retro Checks
Get inspired by cabbage green and create a retro-styled checked look on your nails like this one by Glosslab. It's simple for your salon artist to do, or if you're game, give it a go at home.
Ceramic Brights
Mei Kawajiri's hand-painted nails are a work of art. Taking inspiration from cabbage shapes, but using bright floral colours, the result is a vibrant and striking manicure that we're obsessed with.
Hypnotic Patterns
If you can't choose between purple or green, why not have both? When a customer came in asking for the cross-section of a cabbage on her nails, Obsidian Nail Studio absolutely delivered.
Leafy Goodness
Ilo's interpretation of a cabbage nail is glassy and feels similar to the K-Beauty fruit nail art we saw take over our feeds in 2025. They look almost good enough to eat!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Subtle Curves
You can't go wrong with wavy lines, and by using the in-season greens, Sarah Haidar created this ultimate cabbage manicure.
Bok Choy Lovers
Kayla's Bok Choy design was the result of a happy accident. This muted textured green started out as antique glass, but ended up resembling Chinese cabbage in the best way.
Cartoon Chic
If you want to celebrate your inner child, cartoon-styled nails are the way to go. Chaarlee's blue and green nails have different vegetables and farm animals painted on top, and they're so cute.
Green Wave
If you don't want to be too obvious with your love for cabbage, try a marbled green manicure on a white base instead. This design by Shizzo is simple but effective.
Want more? Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of Refinery29 Australia straight to your inbox.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT