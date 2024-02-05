17 Perfect Valentine’s Day Manicures, From Coquette To Plain Pink

As far as classic accents go, tiny red or pink hearts make for a fun manicure any time of year, not just the first week of February. But seeing as we're heading into Valentine's Day season, we have a few ideas to level it up.
Our favourite manicures of the moment are loosely inspired by cupid, flowers, and all things love. But just like the poppy-red Sezane cardigan in your wardrobe, these nail looks are timeless and a little flirty. Plus, this chic art is perfect for a romantic at-home date night, or just your average Friday in February.
From a glossy black manicure with heart undertones to kitschy coquette nails, we've compiled the coolest Valentine's Day nail art, ahead.