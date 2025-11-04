Aurora Nails Are This Summer’s Dreamiest Manicure Trend

According to Lien there are a couple of different ways that a nail artist will achieve an aurora manicure — either using an opalescent chrome powder or by incorporating finely cut pieces of Mylar, which is a reflective film that adds multidimensional shine: “This material comes in a variety of shades and can reflect one, two or even three colours depending on the angle you look at it,” explains Lien. The result is an ultra-glossy and glowing manicure that shifts with every movement.