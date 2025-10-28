The best beach manicures seem to have one thing in common: they take a multifaceted approach to nail design with various techniques, colours and finishes used. “Shells and starfish are easy to incorporate into a manicure and can be painted with normal and 3D gel, while chrome powders can be used to give a mermaid-core pearlescent effect along with metallics to create embellished oyster nails,” says Machin. Combine embellishments like beads and pearls with more sculpted details like flowers, and you’re on track for one of the most joyful manicures ever.