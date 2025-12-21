12 Cute Nail Art Ideas For All Kinds Of New Year’s Eve Plans
We might still be in the midst of work parties, gift shopping and finalising our festive manicures but once Christmas Day has come and gone, there’s another occasion to get ready for: New Year’s Eve.
Whether you prefer to dress head-to-toe in sequins and party until the early hours or you’re more likely to be found curled up on the sofa in your comfies, there's quite a lot of pressure that comes with planning the evening. Regardless of how we end up spending it, though, we'll never turn down a fresh set of nails to mark the occasion.
This year, so many incredible nail artists have served up New Year’s Eve nail inspiration that will suit whatever you have on the agenda. From minimalist pearlescent tips to glitter-adorned embellishments, take a scroll through 12 of our favourite looks to help you see in 2026 in style.
Leopard Tips
Proving that even minimalists can enjoy a walk on the wild side, Jaz’s combination of red-trimmed, leopard-print tips and gold star detailing feels celebratory yet wearable. You can bet that nobody else will have nails like them.
Crushed Foil
Metallic nails are a classic choice for New Year’s Eve. The Mani Club’s take on the trend for this year combines a chic silver hue with crushed foil detailing for texture and shine. Try OPI Work From Chrome Nail Polish,
$24.95 $18.17, to recreate the look at home.
Chrome Details
Ultra-polished and perfectly executed, Julita’s high-shine manicure is beautifully minimal with the chicest chrome tips and swirls for subtle detail.
Celestial Gems
A celebration in manicure form, we can’t get enough of Bryony's sparkling gemstone-topped stars. Add some rhinestones or crystals from The Nail Shop to a basic manicure to add some glitz.
French Pearl
This might look like your classic French manicure, but Iram Shelton has given a timeless look a party makeover by using a pearlescent base colour complete with subtle pearl embellishments. So chic.
Glitter Saturation
If there’s ever an occasion to take a maximalist approach to sparkle then it’s New Year’s Eve. And when all-out glitter looks as good as it does on Amy Le’s eye-catching manicure then we don’t need much more convincing. Essie’s Luxe Nail Polish in A Cut Above,
$16.99 $7.99, is brimming with glitter.
Deconstructed Disco Ball
Melanie Grave’s silver manicure takes all the elements of a disco ball — sparkle, shine, and texture — and breaks it down into this fun, mix-and-match nail look. Experiment with Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Chrome Steel The Show,
$12.95 $7.69 for your own take on these nails at home.
Gold 3D Tips
Switching up the colour of your French tips is a great option for a simple party look. Kat takes it one step further by pairing these molten chrome gold tips with an abstract 3D texture.
Green Gleam
We couldn’t wave goodbye to 2025 without a nod to the film of the festive season, Wicked. This movie has had a major influence on nail trends and green jewel tones are a perfect party look, as shown by Mateja Novakovic’s simple yet striking manicure.
Velvet Nails
Glass nails and cat-eye textures have been huge this year and Aistė Haas’ interpretation of the trend feels special enough for New Year’s Eve. The deep colour palette means the finish doesn’t feel too OTT, but you could mix-and-match the shades depending on which outfit you’re wearing.
Bejeweled French
Gold glitter and multicoloured gemstones sound like the makings of a pretty dramatic nail look. Samantha’s choice to concentrate all that colour and texture on the tips means this New Year’s Eve manicure feels fun yet wearable.
