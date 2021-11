NYE is a controversial night, to say the least. Some people hate it, some people love it, but for most of us, it's a time to begrudgingly say goodbye to one tumultuous year and welcome in the next. If you have big January plans to be a better person next year; the type of person who meal preps or "exercises", it's often a final blowout; the last chance to really let loose. Maybe you imagine yourself throwing back the shots long past midnight with your eye makeup somehow still pristine, throwing back your head with laughter, your lovely party dress remarkably still not stained with wine . You're imagining yourself in a party montage from a 2010s romcom and you are absolutely loving it.