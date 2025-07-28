Struggling With Job Interview Fatigue? You’re Not Alone
Find your best work-appropriate outfit, check. Prepare answers for competency based questions, check. Make sure your internet is working smoothly for the Zoom interview, check. If you’ve done the routine several times, but you still haven’t landed the job, you might have job interview fatigue.
Job interview fatigue is exactly what it sounds like. When you’ve managed to score plenty of interviews and now you’re feeling drained by them. Maybe your answers are falling flat, you’re repeating the same responses, and everything is a bit stale and you’re unsure of how to get the spark back, so you can finally get the new role you’re angling for.
Given how dire the job market is right now (51% of job applicants in Australia are ghosted by employers, as of data early this year), it’s especially normal to not be landing every interview. But if you feel stuck in a loop of applying and interviewing, it might be time to check in with how your fatigue might be affecting your interview approach. Laura Kingston, founder of Leap Career Coaching, says the energy investment required for a job interview, and then the disheartening acceptance of it not working out, is going to come with a level of fatigue. “Many candidates find it tough to maintain momentum and confidence amid repeated rejections, but it’s important to recognise that this experience is extremely common in today’s competitive job market — and it in no way diminishes your worth or abilities,” she says. There are ways to lessen the fatigue, though.
Ask for feedback and reflect
Not every company will give it, but Charlotte Davies, LinkedIn career expert, says asking for constructive feedback after an interview is one of the most helpful things you can do. “It’s a great way to learn and grow, helping you fine-tune your approach for future opportunities,” she says. And if they won’t offer feedback, as some places choose not to, take a moment to reflect and think about where you were happy with your performance and where you think you could have been stronger (without self-attacking, thank you). “Take time to review your interview performance and tailor your responses to each role,” Davies says. “Make sure your LinkedIn profile and CV present a consistent, compelling story. Remember, rejection is rarely personal.”
Kingston recommends doing mock interviews with friends or a coach to get feedback that way. “Record yourself and see where your answers could be improved,” she adds.
Overpreparing is a thing
While you might have a scripted response for a lot of typical interview questions, it’s better to keep it fresh. “Preparation is definitely important, but real engagement comes from staying present and responding in the moment,” says Davies. “Don't just spit out a rehearsed answer. Instead, pause and consider why they're asking that question for this specific role. Tailor your existing examples by highlighting aspects that truly resonate with the company's values and the job's challenges. Even better, dig for new, diverse examples from your past to keep things fresh.”
Just like how in dating, it’s easy to regurgitate the same stories on every first date, the same can happen in interviews. Rarely will the answer come across as engaged the fifth time round as it did the first time.
Visualising the interview
Visualising is a technique that can be used in so many contexts, and it’s worth a go when trying to feel more energised about interviews. Kingston recommends visualising the interview going really well. “Imagine the feedback is brilliant, you're your best self, and the answers are effortless. You vibe really well with the panel and are smiling and engaging. Play this movie in your mind on the days leading up to the interview to bring the right energy to the room. Answer questions as if you are in the role to put yourself in the minds of the managers that you are already working there, so they can imagine you being part of the team.”
Feel it, then move on
You don’t have to pretend you’re unaffected by the process. Davies says: “Give yourself permission to feel the frustration that comes with setbacks. It’s completely normal to feel disappointed or even angry. What matters is taking a moment to process those emotions, then gently shifting your focus forward. Persistence, self-awareness, and a willingness to grow are your greatest allies in the job search.”
Take a break
Like with anything, some balance is needed. If you’ve been applying, interviewing, applying, interviewing… well, you need a break. Kingston says: “Take a break and do something that brings you joy and gives you energy. Hang around with your favourite people and start afresh knowing that every ‘no’ brings you one step closer to your ‘yes’!” Rest so you can recharge — making the next interview better than the last.
