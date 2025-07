Struggling With Job Interview Fatigue? You’re Not Alone

Given how dire the job market is right now ( 51% of job applicants in Australia are ghosted by employers , as of data early this year), it’s especially normal to not be landing every interview. But if you feel stuck in a loop of applying and interviewing, it might be time to check in with how your fatigue might be affecting your interview approach. Laura Kingston, founder of Leap Career Coaching , says the energy investment required for a job interview, and then the disheartening acceptance of it not working out, is going to come with a level of fatigue. “Many candidates find it tough to maintain momentum and confidence amid repeated rejections, but it’s important to recognise that this experience is extremely common in today’s competitive job market — and it in no way diminishes your worth or abilities,” she says. There are ways to lessen the fatigue, though.