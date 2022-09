Corporate activist Belinda Parmar agrees. "The job interview process favours confidence over competence," she tells Refinery29. This puts many people at an immediate disadvantage – she mentions introverts, for instance. Anna* previously told Refinery29 : "I am a super shy person and luckily I’m not in a people-facing role so interviews are really the only time at work that my shyness is an issue. I’ve had a few interviews in the past where I know I have blown it because I just can’t seem to present myself in the way I want to – my palms sweat, I stumble over words, it’s honestly a total nightmare." You might be perfect for the job but the enforced weirdness of the job interview structure can make even the most poised person palpitate. On the flip side, those who keep their cool are probably lying about their credentials or suitability, as 81% of us apparently do in interviews.