I get so nervous before job interviews — sweaty palms, dry mouth, butterflies in my stomach. It’s really not fun. But once I’m sitting down with the interviewer, things usually get better, in part because I love talking about myself and my work. I don’t mean this in a braggy way, but how often do you get to sit down with someone and really talk about the projects you love or how you want to grow your career, except in an interview setting? And sure, the lead-up is nerve-wracking, but with a little practice, you can master the most common questions a hiring manager will throw your way. Ultimately, being prepared is an easy way to ease the tension.