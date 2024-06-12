Follow-Up Diary: A Week In Regional Victoria, As A Sales Manager Who Just Got Divorced

7:45am – When we get to kindergarten, E’s teacher tells me she has a great imagination and has started to do some great drawings to go along with the stories she tells. I tell her she must be good for the day and that if the teacher tells K she was naughty, she won’t be able to do special things on the weekend with K. There have been a couple of days where we got some feedback that’s not great, however it seems to be normal behaviour for the age range and the teachers are not worried. E only turned five recently, so we didn’t want her to go to school this year. She’ll go next year and I think she’ll be very ready for it.