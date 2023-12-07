I’m Done Entertaining My Friends In Relationships With My Dating Stories

“What I find jarring and exhausting is when you get a tirade of questions from people that you don’t know well, most often those in couples. It always ends with something along the lines of ‘The right person will come along when you least expect it,’ and I’m like, why is it expected though? I’m 25, I’m not on the lookout for something serious, I enjoy being single and dating, but there still seems to be this assumption that if you’re single it’s not by choice. I think I can then go to the other extreme and end up becoming an oversharer in these situations to avoid the whole pitying thing.”