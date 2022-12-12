9 Party Dress & Shoes Combos To See You Through December

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Now that our calendars are chock-full of work holiday parties and festive nights out, not only are we having to schedule our hair wash days in accordance, but we're also having to pull together some bangin' party outfits, too. So allow some festive-fun styling to commence...
Firstly, there is no set formula for dressing up for a holiday party but if you're struggling to come up with outfits for your various festivities, why not strip it back to basics? Try sticking to the foolproof combination of a dress and kicks — whether that's platform heels (to save your arches) or knee-high boots (this season's trendiest boot length) — and you're practically sorted. If you're in need of more specifics, like what kind of heels to wear with a floor-length dress, or the dress style best suited to your coveted cowboy boots, we've collated some of our favourite recent looks from creators on the 'gram to give you a dose of inspiration.
Scroll on for 9 party-ready dress-and-shoes looks, along with some hand-picked styles that you can shop now.
1. Sequin mini + metallic heels
Sequins and heels? A classic holiday look that never fails to impress.
2. Tube dress + strappy heels
If you're looking to channel an Old Hollywood vibe then take some inspiration from this look. Tip: Add opera gloves for extra glitz.
3. Babydoll dress + Mary Janes
Chunky (and comfy) Mary Janes are the perfect shoes for partying well into the early hours of the morning.
4. Floral midi + knee-high boots
No, florals aren't just for spring, they're perfect for summer too. Wear them with gusto.
5. Smock dress + cowboy boots
Perfect for gatherings that involve a decadent festive feast and a plentiful supply of sparkling wine.
6. Blazer dress + pumps
If you're looking for an easy workwear-to-after-hours sartorial transition, this is your answer: blazer, pumps and a bag.
7. Screen-printed dress + sneakers
The non-naked way to do naked dressing (and yes, you can wear trainers to any party).
8. Corset dress + print heels
Trust us, mix and match prints with block colours for harmony and balance.
9. Lace dress + thigh-high boots
It's official: Naked dressing is coming with us into 2023. Simply add more coverage with a pair of thigh-high boots.