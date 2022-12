9 Party Dress & Shoes Combos To See You Through December

Firstly, there is no set formula for dressing up for a holiday party but if you're struggling to come up with outfits for your various festivities , why not strip it back to basics? Try sticking to the foolproof combination of a dress and kicks — whether that's platform heels (to save your arches) or knee-high boots (this season's trendiest boot length) — and you're practically sorted. If you're in need of more specifics, like what kind of heels to wear with a floor-length dress, or the dress style best suited to your coveted cowboy boots , we've collated some of our favourite recent looks from creators on the 'gram to give you a dose of inspiration.