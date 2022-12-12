Story from Australian Fashion Week

9 Party Dress & Shoes Combos To See You Through December

Ebony-Renee Baker
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Now that our calendars are chock-full of work holiday parties and festive nights out, not only are we having to schedule our hair wash days in accordance, but we're also having to pull together some bangin' party outfits, too. So allow some festive-fun styling to commence...
Firstly, there is no set formula for dressing up for a holiday party but if you're struggling to come up with outfits for your various festivities, why not strip it back to basics? Try sticking to the foolproof combination of a dress and kicks — whether that's platform heels (to save your arches) or knee-high boots (this season's trendiest boot length) — and you're practically sorted. If you're in need of more specifics, like what kind of heels to wear with a floor-length dress, or the dress style best suited to your coveted cowboy boots, we've collated some of our favourite recent looks from creators on the 'gram to give you a dose of inspiration.
Scroll on for 9 party-ready dress-and-shoes looks, along with some hand-picked styles that you can shop now.

1. Sequin mini + metallic heels

Sequins and heels? A classic holiday look that never fails to impress.
shop 4 products
Zara
Sequinned Draped Dress
$139.00
Zara
4th & Reckless
Maya Dress
$100.00
The Iconic
Steve Madden
Seventies Silver Heels
$149.95
Steve Madden
House of Harlow
Multi Strap Knotted Sandal House Of Harlow...
$322.98
Revolve

2. Tube dress + strappy heels

If you're looking to channel an Old Hollywood vibe then take some inspiration from this look. Tip: Add opera gloves for extra glitz.
shop 4 products
Public Desire
Midnight Bow Heel Shoes In Black
$59.56
ASOS
Djerf Avenue
Tube Dress Sleeves Baby Blue
$29.00
Djerf Avenue
Venroy
Rib Knit Tube Dress
$200.00
Venroy
Kurt Geiger
Vegan Alexa Heels
$140.00
Kurt Geiger

3. Babydoll dress + Mary Janes

Chunky (and comfy) Mary Janes are the perfect shoes for partying well into the early hours of the morning.
shop 4 products
Selkie
The Puff Dress Selkie
$481.21
Revolve
Pedro
Mastaba Heels - Beige
$129.00
Pedro
Alemais
Rosario Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$595.00
Alemais
Windsor Smith
Kisses Shoe In Black Patent
$125.96$179.95
Myer

4. Floral midi + knee-high boots

No, florals aren't just for spring, they're perfect for summer too. Wear them with gusto.
shop 4 products
sabo
Adelina Midi Dress
$132.00
Sabo
ROC Boots Australia
Idaho Boots
$259.95
ROC Boots Australia
Keepsake
Marsha Midi Dress Midnight Floral
$499.95
BNKR
Billini
Milla Black Croc
$139.95
Universal Store

5. Smock dress + cowboy boots

Perfect for gatherings that involve a decadent festive feast and a plentiful supply of sparkling wine.
shop 4 products
Faithfull the Brand
Lucita Smock Dress La Frana Floral Print
$179.00
Faithfull the Brand
Ravella
Ryder Boots
$139.95
The Iconic
Lee Mathews
Annie Mini Dress
$499.00
Lee Mathews
rag & bone
Rb Cowboy Boots
$945.00
rag & bone

6. Blazer dress + pumps

If you're looking for an easy workwear-to-after-hours sartorial transition, this is your answer: blazer, pumps and a bag.
shop 4 products
Maniere De Voir
Corset Blazer Dress With Chain
$180.00
Maniere De Voir
Nine West
Kately Heels
$169.95
Nine West
Runaway The Label
Mei York Blazer Dress
$149.00
Runaway The Label
Steve Madden
Lustrous-r Heels
$169.95
Steve Madden

7. Screen-printed dress + sneakers

The non-naked way to do naked dressing (and yes, you can wear trainers to any party).
shop 4 products
aaliyah ceilia
Mesh Cut Out Overlay Maxi Dress In Chocolate
$67.00
ASOS
ASICS
Gel-sonoma 15-50 Sneakers
$160.00
Incu
Maison Close
Maison Close Blue Angel Tulle Midi Dress
$346.00
Farfetch
New Balance
574 Core
$150.00
New Balance

8. Corset dress + print heels

Trust us, mix and match prints with block colours for harmony and balance.
shop 4 products
Dyspnea
The Charleston Mini Dress
$360.00
Dyspnea
LMS
Espresso Martini Heels
$220.00
LMS
AERE
Corset Mini Dress
$160.00
The Iconic
Senso
Tash Ii
$179.00
Senso

9. Lace dress + thigh-high boots

It's official: Naked dressing is coming with us into 2023. Simply add more coverage with a pair of thigh-high boots.
shop 4 products
Zara
Beaded Lace Dress
$239.00
Zara
Wittner
Ranen Black Leather And Neoprene Block Hee...
$240.00$380.00
Wittner
Susamusa
The Cyra Dress
$125.00
Susamusa
Charles & Keith
Cylindrical Heel Thigh Boots
$143.10$159.00
Charles & Keith
