Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In July
Men’s Paris Fashion Week witnessed hordes of celebrities flocking to the European capital for a slice of style inspo. From Jacquemus showing its Spring/Summer 2026 collection in L’Orangerie at the Château de Versailles to Dior borrowing paintings from the Louvre for an art museum-inspired extravaganza for Jonathan Anderson's creative director debut, the shows have been attended by some of the industry’s most famous faces.
For the latter, the guest list included fashion It couple ASAP Rocky and Rihanna, with the pregnant A-lister styling a mint waistcoat and classic white shirt with pearls, yellow-lensed sunglasses and a wavy updo. Sabrina Carpenter was also in attendance, opting for a preppy skirt suit set and a side-swept fringe complete with a statement barrette.
But it was perhaps Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show that caused the biggest stir on the internet, when Beyoncé arrived in a full Cowboy Carter-inspired double denim outfit, accessorised with a big blonde blowdry, cowboy hat, Western buckled belt and feathery brown jacket.
While our invites might have been lost in the post, July's delivering plenty of serious fashion and beauty moments to get involved with. To take a look at all the best launches this July, click through the slideshow ahead.