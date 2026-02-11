9 Times Ayesha Madon Mastered The Art Of Getting Dressed
It's been almost four years since Australian actor Ayesha Madon exploded onto screens as Amerie Wadia — the vivacious, (at times) morally questionable, yet utterly magnetic force at the centre of Netflix Australia's critically acclaimed comedy drama Heartbreak High. Since then, she's built a reputation on her refreshing relatability and sharp acting chops, while adding to her creative arsenal with the release of her first slew of singles in 2024.
But it’s her sartorial instincts that have landed her front row at some of Australia’s biggest fashion events, frequently collaborating with long-time friend and stylist, Tori Knowles. From modern takes on 90s powersuit dressing to morphing sportswear with lace and leather, Ayesha walks the line between local underground grit and pop-star glamour.
As we gear up for the highly anticipated release of Heartbreak High Season 3, we thought we’d take a look back at some of Ayesha’s best-dressed moments, proving she’s no stranger to turning heads.
